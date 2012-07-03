Recently added apps

1000 results

Napster

Napster for your handheld

WatchMate

Manage your PineTime
@azymohliad on GitLab

Podman Desktop

Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
podman-desktop.io

Max Massacre

A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
zetsubou.games

Lix

Lemmings-like game with puzzles, editor, multiplayer

Humanity Must Perish

A comedic visual novel about an android dressed as a high school girl as she prepares to destroy humanity
zetsubou.games

NeosPeeps

A lightweight application that lists NeosVR peeps and sessions
ljoonal.xyz

Hydrus

A booru-like media organizer for the desktop

Wander No More

A visual novel telling the story of a rogue samurai
zetsubou.games

ludusavi

Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
@mtkennerly on GitHub

Scrivano for Handwritten Notes

A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
@scrivanolabs on GitHub

PM browser

Open, browse and export PM dat files

Project: Starfighter

Space shoot 'em up game.

Stella

Multi-platform Atari 2600 VCS emulator

Wez's Terminal Emulator

A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer

Cubiomes Viewer

An efficient Minecraft seed finder and map viewer.

Syndic

Touch-friendly RSS/Atom reader

YAFC

YAFC is a Factorio calculator, planner and analyser. The main goal of YAFC is to cope with heavily modded games.

Bloom

Literacy materials development for language communities

GTKWave

Electronic waveform viewer for viewing simulation results

Skippy The Bot

Skippy is on an epic quest to unravel its true destiny.

CalCleaner

A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
flozz.org

MAME

MAME is a multi-purpose emulation framework.

Trilium Notes

Build your personal knowledge base

Lobjur

A simple lobste.rs client

TLPUI

GTK-UI to change TLP configuration files easily.

Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags
drey.app

Usermode FTP Server

Access your files from another device
ithz.eu

Return to the Roots

Fan project that reimplements The Settlers 2 game

NormCap

Extract text from anywhere on the screen