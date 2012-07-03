Search apps
Recently added apps
1000 results
Napster
Napster for your handheld
WatchMate
Manage your PineTime
This app is verified
@azymohliad on GitLab
Podman Desktop
Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
This app is verified
podman-desktop.io
Max Massacre
A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
Lix
Lemmings-like game with puzzles, editor, multiplayer
Humanity Must Perish
A comedic visual novel about an android dressed as a high school girl as she prepares to destroy humanity
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
NeosPeeps
A lightweight application that lists NeosVR peeps and sessions
This app is verified
ljoonal.xyz
Hydrus
A booru-like media organizer for the desktop
Wander No More
A visual novel telling the story of a rogue samurai
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
ludusavi
Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
This app is verified
@mtkennerly on GitHub
Scrivano for Handwritten Notes
A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
This app is verified
@scrivanolabs on GitHub
PM browser
Open, browse and export PM dat files
Project: Starfighter
Space shoot 'em up game.
Stella
Multi-platform Atari 2600 VCS emulator
Wez's Terminal Emulator
A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer
Cubiomes Viewer
An efficient Minecraft seed finder and map viewer.
Syndic
Touch-friendly RSS/Atom reader
YAFC
YAFC is a Factorio calculator, planner and analyser. The main goal of YAFC is to cope with heavily modded games.
Bloom
Literacy materials development for language communities
GTKWave
Electronic waveform viewer for viewing simulation results
Skippy The Bot
Skippy is on an epic quest to unravel its true destiny.
CalCleaner
A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
This app is verified
flozz.org
MAME
MAME is a multi-purpose emulation framework.
Trilium Notes
Build your personal knowledge base
Lobjur
A simple lobste.rs client
TLPUI
GTK-UI to change TLP configuration files easily.
Ear Tag
Edit audio file tags
This app is verified
drey.app
Usermode FTP Server
Access your files from another device
This app is verified
ithz.eu
Return to the Roots
Fan project that reimplements The Settlers 2 game
NormCap
Extract text from anywhere on the screen
