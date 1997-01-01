Recently added apps

Search apps
SkyTemple
ROM Editor for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
This app is verified
skytemple.org
SkyTemple Randomizer
Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
This app is verified
skytemple.org
Inochi Creator
Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets.
This app is verified
inochi2d.com
KDiskMark
Disk benchmark tool
AdwSteamGtk
Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
This app is verified
@Foldex on GitHub
libretile
a opensource tile game engine thingy
KMahjongg
Mahjong Solitaire
This app is verified
KDE
BlueMail
BlueMail Email and Calendar App
KWalletManager
Wallet Management Tool
This app is verified
KDE
Mepo
Fast, simple, and hackable OSM map viewer for Linux
DarkRadiant
3D level editor for The Dark Mod and Doom 3
KMPlayer
Interface for MPlayer by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
Gluon Scene Builder
Scene Builder is an open source tool that allows for drag and drop design of JavaFX user interfaces.
LSkat
German card game Skat for two players
This app is verified
KDE
Whatsie
Qt Whatsapp Web Client for Linux Desktop
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Geobug
Check your location and save it to a GPX track
GIScan
Read and analyze GISAXS data stored in cbf format
This app is verified
sjoerd.se
Kleopatra
Certificate Manager and Unified Crypto GUI
This app is verified
KDE
Choqok
Micro-blogging client
This app is verified
KDE
OpenJKDF2
A cross-platform reimplementation of “Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II”
Clairvoyant
Ask questions, get psychic answers
This app is verified
@cassidyjames on GitHub
Aviator
Your Video Copilot: AV1/OPUS Video Encoder
This app is verified
natesales.net
Eyedropper
Pick and format colors
This app is verified
@finefindus on GitHub
I Have No Tomatoes
Tomato smashing game
Ultimate Media Downloader
Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
gPodder-adaptive
Media aggregator and podcast client for mobile and desktop alike
The Legend of Edgar
2D Adventure Platform Game
vengi VoxEdit
voxel editor
MComix
Comic and general purpose image viewer
UDPLogger
UDPLogger is a lightweight high performance Logger of UDP Data. Additional the data can be visualized on plots.
This app is verified
@Murmele on GitLab
