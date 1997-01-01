Recently added apps

1000 results

SkyTemple

ROM Editor for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
skytemple.org

SkyTemple Randomizer

Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
skytemple.org

Inochi Creator

Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets.
inochi2d.com

KDiskMark

Disk benchmark tool

AdwSteamGtk

Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
@Foldex on GitHub

libretile

a opensource tile game engine thingy

KMahjongg

Mahjong Solitaire
KDE

BlueMail

BlueMail Email and Calendar App

KWalletManager

Wallet Management Tool
KDE

Mepo

Fast, simple, and hackable OSM map viewer for Linux

DarkRadiant

3D level editor for The Dark Mod and Doom 3

KMPlayer

Interface for MPlayer by KDE
KDE

Gluon Scene Builder

Scene Builder is an open source tool that allows for drag and drop design of JavaFX user interfaces.

LSkat

German card game Skat for two players
KDE

Whatsie

Qt Whatsapp Web Client for Linux Desktop
ktechpit.com

Geobug

Check your location and save it to a GPX track

GIScan

Read and analyze GISAXS data stored in cbf format
sjoerd.se

Kleopatra

Certificate Manager and Unified Crypto GUI
KDE

Choqok

Micro-blogging client
KDE

OpenJKDF2

A cross-platform reimplementation of “Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II”

Clairvoyant

Ask questions, get psychic answers
@cassidyjames on GitHub

Aviator

Your Video Copilot: AV1/OPUS Video Encoder
natesales.net

Eyedropper

Pick and format colors
@finefindus on GitHub

I Have No Tomatoes

Tomato smashing game

Ultimate Media Downloader

Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
ktechpit.com

gPodder-adaptive

Media aggregator and podcast client for mobile and desktop alike

The Legend of Edgar

2D Adventure Platform Game

vengi VoxEdit

voxel editor

MComix

Comic and general purpose image viewer

UDPLogger

UDPLogger is a lightweight high performance Logger of UDP Data. Additional the data can be visualized on plots.
@Murmele on GitLab