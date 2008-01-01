Recently added apps

Search apps
NightPDF
Dark Mode PDF reader
This app is verified
@lunarequest on GitHub
Bino
3D Video Player
HDOS
High Detail Old School Runescape Client
ARX
ARX Data Anonymization Tool
Seamly2D
Sewing pattern design software
MediathekView
Access to public German TV Mediathek
Cutter
Free and Open Source Reverse Engineering Platform powered by Rizin and Qt
Passy
Offline password manager with cross-platform synchronization
Time Switch
Set a task to run after a timer
This app is verified
@fsobolev on GitHub
Story Architect (STARC)
All-in-One Writing App
This app is verified
storyapps.dev
System Monitoring Center
Multi-featured system monitor
Denaro
Manage your personal finances
This app is verified
nickvision.org
Monitorets
Have always at a glance the usage of system resources
This app is verified
@jorchube on GitHub
Epson Scan 2
Software for Epson scanners & multifunction printer.
PuTTY
SSH, Telnet and Rlogin client
Prism Launcher
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
This app is verified
prismlauncher.org
Retro
A customizable retro digital segment clock
Breitbandmessung
Allows to measure internet speed.
Black Fennec
Extensible Semi-structured Data Editing Environment
Ywallet
Light Wallet for Ycash and Zcash
AppFlowy
Open Source Notion Alternative
Mini System Monitor
Monitoring CPU, RAM, Disk, Network usage
Tube Converter
Download web video and audio
This app is verified
nickvision.org
slomoVideo
slowmoVideo is an OpenSource program that creates slow-motion videos from your footage.
jExifToolGUI
Simple frontend for the ExifTool
Queries
A workbench to interact with relational databases.
Steam Deck Repo Manager
Install boot videos to your Steam Deck using Steam Deck Repo website API.
PySolFC
Solitaire game compilation
irrlamb
3D physics game in which you control a blue ball of energy in an attempt to touch all glowing orbs
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
paulstretch
This is a program for extreme sound stretching (like 50x) and for applying special effects by "spectral smoothing" the sounds.
