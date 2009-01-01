Recently added apps

1000 results

Diccionario de la Lengua

Busca palabras en el DLE
mardojai.com

QSpeakers

Loudspeaker design software

ncspot

Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client

Tryton 6.6

Client for the Tryton Application Platform

Linux QQ

Online instant messaging service

QSSTV

Program for receiving and transmitting SSTV and HAMDRM

KGraphViewer

A Graphviz DOT graph viewer
KDE

YesPlayMusic

A High Appearance Third-Party Netease CloudMusic Player

pocket-sync

A GUI to do stuff with the Analogue Pocket.

Chart Geany

Chart Geany is a free cross platform software solution for market technical analysis, charting and a portfolio manager

qv (quickview)

2D Data Visualizer

Karaoke Mugen

Karaoke session manager and player
karaokes.moe

suanPan

🧮 An Open Source, Parallel and Heterogeneous Finite Element Analysis Framework
@tlcfem on GitHub

PySimpleCV

Plot Cyclic voltammogram and battery cycling

Converter

Convert and manipulate images
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Xlog

Logging program for Amateur Radio Operators

Tenmon

FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
nouspiro.space

ProtonPlus

A simple Wine and Proton-based compatiblity tools manager for GNOME
vysp3r.com

gencolormap

Color Map Generator

Feeel

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Answer all questions to win $1 million.

ExpressLRS Configurator

Cross platform configuration tool for the ExpressLRS firmware

UMLet

Free UML Tool for Fast UML Diagrams

Mixin Messenger

Mixin Messenger

Upscaler

Upscale and enhance images
theevilskeleton.gitlab.io

PolyMC

A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once

2009scape

Launcher for Runescape 2009 Emulation Servers
2009scape.org

Rescribe

High quality OCR for images, PDFs and Google Books.

OceanPop

A relaxing match 3 puzzle game with a twist

Cantara

A Song Presentation Software.
cantara.app