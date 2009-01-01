Recently added apps

Search apps
Diccionario de la Lengua
Busca palabras en el DLE
This app is verified
mardojai.com
QSpeakers
Loudspeaker design software
ncspot
Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client
Tryton 6.6
Client for the Tryton Application Platform
Linux QQ
Online instant messaging service
QSSTV
Program for receiving and transmitting SSTV and HAMDRM
KGraphViewer
A Graphviz DOT graph viewer
This app is verified
KDE
YesPlayMusic
A High Appearance Third-Party Netease CloudMusic Player
pocket-sync
A GUI to do stuff with the Analogue Pocket.
Chart Geany
Chart Geany is a free cross platform software solution for market technical analysis, charting and a portfolio manager
qv (quickview)
2D Data Visualizer
Karaoke Mugen
Karaoke session manager and player
This app is verified
karaokes.moe
suanPan
🧮 An Open Source, Parallel and Heterogeneous Finite Element Analysis Framework
This app is verified
@tlcfem on GitHub
PySimpleCV
Plot Cyclic voltammogram and battery cycling
Converter
Convert and manipulate images
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Xlog
Logging program for Amateur Radio Operators
Tenmon
FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
This app is verified
nouspiro.space
ProtonPlus
A simple Wine and Proton-based compatiblity tools manager for GNOME
This app is verified
vysp3r.com
gencolormap
Color Map Generator
Feeel
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire
Answer all questions to win $1 million.
ExpressLRS Configurator
Cross platform configuration tool for the ExpressLRS firmware
UMLet
Free UML Tool for Fast UML Diagrams
Mixin Messenger
Mixin Messenger
Upscaler
Upscale and enhance images
This app is verified
theevilskeleton.gitlab.io
PolyMC
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
2009scape
Launcher for Runescape 2009 Emulation Servers
This app is verified
2009scape.org
Rescribe
High quality OCR for images, PDFs and Google Books.
OceanPop
A relaxing match 3 puzzle game with a twist
Cantara
A Song Presentation Software.
This app is verified
cantara.app
