Recently added apps

1000 results

Racket

The Language-Oriented Programming Language

Crossfire RPG

Roguelike multi-user RPG

Gephi

The Open Graph Viz Platform

Grabber

Very customizable imageboard/booru downloader with powerful filenaming features

YSoccer

Retro style soccer game

Blackcoin

True Decentralised Digital Currency.

Outline

Access to the free and open Internet

World of PADMAN

Incredibly carefully designed and colorful freeware fun shooter for young and young-at-heart people

Atomic

A mod packaging toolchain for AM2R mods.
am2r-community-developers.github.io

Pods

Keep track of your podman containers
@marhkb on GitHub

Punchclock

Track time for your tasks.

Beekeeper Studio

The SQL Editor and Database Manager Of Your Dreams

RSS Guard Lite

Simple, yet powerful news feed reader (no built-in web browser)
@martinrotter on GitHub

Authy Desktop

Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application

RSS Guard

Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
@martinrotter on GitHub

mMass

Open Source Mass Spectrometry Tool

Pekka Kana 2

Jump 'n run game made in the spirit of old classic platformers

B.A.L.L.Z.

Platform/puzzle game where you control a rolling ball

Goldcoin

Discover the Gold Standard of Digital Currency.

SerialTest

A cross-platform test tool for serial port, Bluetooth, TCP and UDP

LibreCAD

2D Computer Aided Design (CAD)

Cavalier

Audio visualizer based on CAVA.
@fsobolev on GitHub

CutePeaks

standalone Sanger trace viewer

Zaz

Puzzle game where the player has to arrange balls in triplets.

Gradebook

A simple tool to keep track of your grades!

Live Captions

Live Captioning for the desktop

QMPlay2

Video and audio player

godotGem

Controller client to emulate an xbox360 controller for windows

vimix

Video live mixer
@brunoherbelin on GitHub

OneKey

All-in-one crypto wallet.