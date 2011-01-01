Recently added apps

Search apps
Racket
The Language-Oriented Programming Language
Crossfire RPG
Roguelike multi-user RPG
Gephi
The Open Graph Viz Platform
Grabber
Very customizable imageboard/booru downloader with powerful filenaming features
YSoccer
Retro style soccer game
Blackcoin
True Decentralised Digital Currency.
Outline
Access to the free and open Internet
World of PADMAN
Incredibly carefully designed and colorful freeware fun shooter for young and young-at-heart people
Atomic
A mod packaging toolchain for AM2R mods.
This app is verified
am2r-community-developers.github.io
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
This app is verified
@marhkb on GitHub
Punchclock
Track time for your tasks.
Beekeeper Studio
The SQL Editor and Database Manager Of Your Dreams
RSS Guard Lite
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader (no built-in web browser)
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
Authy Desktop
Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application
RSS Guard
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
mMass
Open Source Mass Spectrometry Tool
Pekka Kana 2
Jump 'n run game made in the spirit of old classic platformers
B.A.L.L.Z.
Platform/puzzle game where you control a rolling ball
Goldcoin
Discover the Gold Standard of Digital Currency.
SerialTest
A cross-platform test tool for serial port, Bluetooth, TCP and UDP
LibreCAD
2D Computer Aided Design (CAD)
Cavalier
Audio visualizer based on CAVA.
This app is verified
@fsobolev on GitHub
CutePeaks
standalone Sanger trace viewer
Zaz
Puzzle game where the player has to arrange balls in triplets.
Gradebook
A simple tool to keep track of your grades!
Live Captions
Live Captioning for the desktop
QMPlay2
Video and audio player
godotGem
Controller client to emulate an xbox360 controller for windows
vimix
Video live mixer
This app is verified
@brunoherbelin on GitHub
OneKey
All-in-one crypto wallet.
