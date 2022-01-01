Popular apps

1000 results

Extensions

Manage your GNOME Extensions
Verified

MEGAsync

Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA Cloud Drive.

Nextcloud Desktop

Nextcloud desktop synchronization client

Microsoft Edge (dev)

Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.

Foliate

A simple and modern eBook viewer

Dolphin

File Manager
KDE

Bavarder

Chit-chat with an AI
@Bavarder on GitHub

BleachBit

Cleans files to free disk space and to maintain privacy

Popsicle

Flash multiple USB devices in parallel

darktable

Organize and develop images from digital cameras

GNOME Network Displays

Stream the desktop to Wi-Fi Display capable devices

XIVLauncher

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online
goats.dev

Filelight

Show disk usage and delete unused files
KDE

PulseEffects

Audio Effects for PulseAudio Applications
@wwmm on GitHub

Arduino IDE v2

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Free Download Manager

FDM is a powerful modern download accelerator and organizer.

Celluloid

GTK+ frontend for mpv

Parsec

Simple, low-latency game streaming

SMPlayer

A great media player

Impression

Create bootable drives
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Cider

An open source and community oriented Apple Music client
cider.sh

Jellyfin Media Player

Desktop client for Jellyfin media server
@iwalton3 on GitHub

Avidemux

Multi-purpose video editing and processing software

Videos

Play movies
GNOME

MakeMKV

DVD and Blu-ray to MKV converter and network streamer

Unity Hub

Real-time game engine

Whatsie

Qt Whatsapp Web Client for Linux Desktop
ktechpit.com

Blanket

Listen to different sounds
rafaelmardojai.com

Steam ROM Manager

An app for managing ROMs in Steam
steamgriddb.com

ZapZap

Whatsapp Desktop for Linux