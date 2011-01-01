Popular apps

Search apps
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
This app is verified
Verified
Google Chrome
The web browser from Google
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
This app is verified
Verified
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
This app is verified
lutris.net
Dolphin Emulator
GameCube / Wii / Triforce Emulator
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
This app is verified
davidotek.net
RPCS3
Open-source Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator
Discord
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
PPSSPP
A PlayStation Portable emulator
This app is verified
ppsspp.org
DuckStation
PlayStation 1/PSX emulator.
xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
melonDS
Nintendo DS and DSi emulator
This app is verified
kuribo64.net
Citra
Nintendo 3DS emulator
This app is verified
citra-emu.org
Spotify
Online music streaming service
PrimeHack
Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
This app is verified
Verified
ScummVM
Interpreter for numerous adventure games and role-playing games
This app is verified
scummvm.org
Brave Browser
The web browser from Brave
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
VLC
VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player
Visual Studio Code
Visual Studio Code. Code editing. Redefined.
Heroic Games Launcher
An Open Source GOG and Epic Games Launcher.
This app is verified
heroicgameslauncher.com
Telegram Desktop
Fast. Secure. Powerful.
This app is verified
telegram.org
Microsoft Edge
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.
Flatseal
Manage Flatpak permissions
This app is verified
@tchx84 on GitHub
Extension Manager
Browse, install, and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
This app is verified
mattjakeman.com
Bottles
Run Windows Software
This app is verified
usebottles.com
OBS Studio
Live streaming and video recording software
This app is verified
obsproject.com
LibreOffice
The LibreOffice productivity suite
This app is verified
libreoffice.org
MAME
MAME is a multi-purpose emulation framework.
Zoom
Video Conferencing, Web Conferencing, Webinars, Screen Sharing
