Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Popular apps
1000 results
KDiskMark
Disk benchmark tool
Betterbird
Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
This app is verified
betterbird.eu
Waterfox
A lightweight, free and open source web browser built for the modern web.
Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
Cartridges
Launch all your games
This app is verified
kramo.hu
XnView MP
View and organize your images
GZDoom
Classic first-person-shooter engine for all classical Id games
Zenmap
A cross-platform GUI for the Nmap Security Scanner
NetBeans
NetBeans - Apache Java IDE. Fits the Pieces Together
0 A.D.
Real-Time Strategy Game of Ancient Warfare
Geary
Send and receive email
Ark
Archiving Tool
This app is verified
KDE
FreeFileSync
Visual folder comparison and synchronization
Xournal++
Take handwritten notes
osu!
A free-to-win rhythm game. Rhythm is just a *click* away!
IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate
Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE for Enterprise, Web and Mobile Development
Peek
Simple screen recorder with an easy to use interface
Elisa
Beautiful no-nonsense music player with online radio support
This app is verified
KDE
Login Manager Settings
Customize your login screen
This app is verified
@realmazharhussain on GitHub
youtubedl-gui
A simple-to-use, cross-platform graphical interface for youtube-dl.
PolyMC
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
KolourPaint
Paint Program
This app is verified
KDE
Audacious
Lightweight audio player
Video Trimmer
Trim videos quickly
This app is verified
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
SuperTuxKart
A 3D open-source kart racing game
Steam Deck Repo Manager
Install boot videos to your Steam Deck using Steam Deck Repo website API.
PyCharm-Professional
The most intelligent Python IDE
PuTTY
SSH, Telnet and Rlogin client
eOVPN
OpenVPN Configuration Manager
This app is verified
@jkotra on GitHub
Sticky Notes
Pin notes to your desktop
This app is verified
vixalien.com
1
...
6
7
8
9
10
...
34