Popular apps

1000 results
Stremio
Watch videos, movies, TV series and TV channels instantly.
Remmina
Remote Desktop Client
This app is verified
remmina.org
Minecraft Bedrock Launcher
Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux
Metadata Cleaner
View and clean metadata in files
This app is verified
romainvigier.fr
Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
FileZilla
FileZilla Client is a fast and reliable cross-platform FTP, FTPS and SFTP client with lots of useful features and an intuitive graphical user interface
WPS Office
WPS Office Suite
Déjà Dup Backups
Protect yourself from data loss
Easy Effects
Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
This app is verified
@wwmm on GitHub
Moonlight
Play games remotely from your NVIDIA GameStream-enabled PC
This app is verified
moonlight-stream.com
DBeaver Community
Universal Database Manager
Ryujinx
A Nintendo Switch Emulator
This app is verified
ryujinx.org
WhatsApp for Linux
An unofficial WhatsApp desktop application for Linux
Youtube Downloader Plus
Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
This app is verified
@aandrew-me on GitHub
gedit
Text editor
Shotwell
Digital photo organizer
calibre
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs
Flameshot
Powerful and simple to use screenshot software
Rnote
Sketch and take handwritten notes
This app is verified
@flxzt on GitHub
VSCodium
Code editing. Redefined. Telemetry less.
Master PDF Editor
View, create, modify, sign, scan, OCR and print PDF documents
q4wine
Utility for Wine applications and prefixes management
Transmission
Download and share files over BitTorrent
File Roller
Open, modify and create compressed archive files
This app is verified
GNOME
Space Cadet Pinball
Reverse engineering of 3D Pinball for Windows - Space Cadet, a game bundled with Windows.
ISO Image Writer
Write an ISO Image to a USB Disk
This app is verified
KDE
JDownloader
Download management tool
Shotcut
Video editor
Snes9x
A Super Nintendo emulator
Sound Recorder
A simple, modern sound recorder for GNOME
