Popular apps

PulseAudio Volume Control
Adjust the volume level of hardware devices and applications
This app is verified
pulseaudio.org
Godot
Godot game engine editor
Fragments
A BitTorrent Client
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Phoenicis PlayOnLinux
Install and run Windows software on Linux
GreenWithEnvy
System utility designed to provide information, control the fans and overclock your NVIDIA card
Raspberry Pi Imager
Raspberry Pi imaging utility
Sonic Robo Blast 2
A 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame based on a modified version of Doom Legacy
Zotero
Collect, organize, cite, and share research
Kooha
Elegantly record your screen
Eclipse IDE for Java Developers
The essential tools for any Java developer, including a Java IDE, a Git client, XML Editor, Maven and Gradle integration
Cura
The world's most advanced 3d printer software
PowerISO
A all-in-one CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tool
AppImage Pool
A simple, modern AppImageHub Client.
Minetest
Multiplayer infinite-world block sandbox game
Anki
Powerful, intelligent flash cards
Atom
A hackable text editor for the 21st Century
OpenRGB
Open source RGB lighting control that doesn't depend on manufacturer software.
Insomnia
Open Source API Client and Design Platform for GraphQL, REST and gRPC.
Caprine
Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app
Neovim
Vim-fork focused on extensibility and usability
Google Chrome (unstable)
The web browser from Google
GPU-Viewer
A front-end to glxinfo, vulkaninfo, clinfo and es2_info
GeoGebra
Dynamic mathematics software
NewsFlash
Follow your favorite blogs and news sites.
WebCord
A web-based Discord and Fosscord client made with Electron
Evolution
Manage your email, contacts and schedule
This app is verified
GNOME
Wireshark
Wireshark is the world's foremost protocol analyzer
Pika Backup
Keep your data safe
This app is verified
@sophie-h on GNOME GitLab
Gradience
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
This app is verified
@GradienceTeam on GitHub
Clementine Music Player
Plays music files and Internet radio
