Popular apps

1000 results

PulseAudio Volume Control

Adjust the volume level of hardware devices and applications
pulseaudio.org

Godot

Godot game engine editor

Fragments

A BitTorrent Client
haeckerfelix.de

Phoenicis PlayOnLinux

Install and run Windows software on Linux

GreenWithEnvy

System utility designed to provide information, control the fans and overclock your NVIDIA card

Raspberry Pi Imager

Raspberry Pi imaging utility

Sonic Robo Blast 2

A 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame based on a modified version of Doom Legacy

Zotero

Collect, organize, cite, and share research

Kooha

Elegantly record your screen

Eclipse IDE for Java Developers

The essential tools for any Java developer, including a Java IDE, a Git client, XML Editor, Maven and Gradle integration

Cura

The world's most advanced 3d printer software

PowerISO

A all-in-one CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tool

AppImage Pool

A simple, modern AppImageHub Client.

Minetest

Multiplayer infinite-world block sandbox game

Anki

Powerful, intelligent flash cards

Atom

A hackable text editor for the 21st Century

OpenRGB

Open source RGB lighting control that doesn't depend on manufacturer software.

Insomnia

Open Source API Client and Design Platform for GraphQL, REST and gRPC.

Caprine

Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app

Neovim

Vim-fork focused on extensibility and usability

Google Chrome (unstable)

The web browser from Google

GPU-Viewer

A front-end to glxinfo, vulkaninfo, clinfo and es2_info

GeoGebra

Dynamic mathematics software

NewsFlash

Follow your favorite blogs and news sites.

WebCord

A web-based Discord and Fosscord client made with Electron

Evolution

Manage your email, contacts and schedule
GNOME

Wireshark

Wireshark is the world's foremost protocol analyzer

Pika Backup

Keep your data safe
@sophie-h on GNOME GitLab

Gradience

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
@GradienceTeam on GitHub

Clementine Music Player

Plays music files and Internet radio