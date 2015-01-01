Popular apps

1000 results

Joplin

A free, open source note taking and to-do application, which can handle a large number of notes organised into notebooks.

Yandex Browser

The web browser from Yandex

Okular

Document Viewer
KDE

Amberol

Plays music, and nothing else
bassi.io

PDF Arranger

PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
@jeromerobert on GitHub

System Monitoring Center

Multi-featured system monitor

CoreKeyboard

A simple virtual keyboard with word suggestions

Podman Desktop

Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
podman-desktop.io

Viber

We connect people, no matter who they are or where they are from.

OpenShot Video Editor

An easy to use, quick to learn, and surprisingly powerful video editor

discord-screenaudio

A custom discord client that supports streaming with audio on Linux

Cemu

Software to emulate Wii U games and applications on PC
cemu.info

Plex

Plex client for desktop computers
plex.tv

ClamTk

Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)

IntelliJ IDEA Community

Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE

Steam Link

Stream games from another computer with Steam
Verified

Dropbox

Access your files from any computer

draw.io

Create and share diagrams

Mullvad Browser

Free the internet from mass surveillance.

GitHub Desktop

Simple collaboration from your desktop

Sublime Text

Sophisticated text editor for code, markup and prose

Tube Converter

Download web video and audio
nickvision.org

RetroDECK

RetroDECK brings an environment to catalog and play your retro games directly on your Steam Deck.
retrodeck.net

Syncthing GTK

GUI and notification area icon for Syncthing

Black Box

A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
raggesilver.com

Element

Create, share, communicate, chat and call securely, and bridge to other apps

Rhythmbox

Play and organize your music collection

mGBA

Nintendo Game Boy Advance Emulator

mpv

A free, open source, and cross-platform media player

FreeCAD

An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
freecadweb.org