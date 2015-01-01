Popular apps

Search apps
Joplin
A free, open source note taking and to-do application, which can handle a large number of notes organised into notebooks.
Yandex Browser
The web browser from Yandex
Okular
Document Viewer
KDE
Amberol
Plays music, and nothing else
bassi.io
PDF Arranger
PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
@jeromerobert on GitHub
System Monitoring Center
Multi-featured system monitor
CoreKeyboard
A simple virtual keyboard with word suggestions
Podman Desktop
Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
podman-desktop.io
Viber
We connect people, no matter who they are or where they are from.
OpenShot Video Editor
An easy to use, quick to learn, and surprisingly powerful video editor
discord-screenaudio
A custom discord client that supports streaming with audio on Linux
Cemu
Software to emulate Wii U games and applications on PC
cemu.info
Plex
Plex client for desktop computers
plex.tv
ClamTk
Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)
IntelliJ IDEA Community
Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE
Steam Link
Stream games from another computer with Steam
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
draw.io
Create and share diagrams
Mullvad Browser
Free the internet from mass surveillance.
GitHub Desktop
Simple collaboration from your desktop
Sublime Text
Sophisticated text editor for code, markup and prose
Tube Converter
Download web video and audio
nickvision.org
RetroDECK
RetroDECK brings an environment to catalog and play your retro games directly on your Steam Deck.
retrodeck.net
Syncthing GTK
GUI and notification area icon for Syncthing
Black Box
A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
raggesilver.com
Element
Create, share, communicate, chat and call securely, and bridge to other apps
Rhythmbox
Play and organize your music collection
mGBA
Nintendo Game Boy Advance Emulator
mpv
A free, open source, and cross-platform media player
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
freecadweb.org
