Popular apps

QGIS Desktop

A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System

Standard Notes

A simple and private place for your notes, thoughts, and life's work

Shattered Pixel Dungeon

Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability

Beekeeper Studio

The SQL Editor and Database Manager Of Your Dreams

Whaler

Docker Container Management

Plexamp

Plexamp - A beautiful Plex music player for audiophiles, curators, and hipsters.

Tutanota (Experimental)

Encrypted email client

RuneLite

RuneLite OSRS Client

Thincast Remote Desktop Client

A free RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux, macOS and Windows.

SyncThingy

SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
@zocker-160 on GitHub

Denaro

Manage your personal finances
nickvision.org

DOSBox-X

x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics

Color Picker

Choose colors from the picker or the screen

Motrix

A full-featured download manager

ytmdesktop

Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

Falkon

Web Browser
KDE

Photos

Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
GNOME

Pitivi

Create and edit your own movies

Notepad Next

A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
@dail8859 on GitHub

PhpStorm

PHP IDE for Professional Development

Pods

Keep track of your podman containers
@marhkb on GitHub

O20.Word

Open Source MS Word 2019 clone... for Linux

Asunder CD Ripper

Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

TeamSpeak

TeamSpeak VoIP application

Wez's Terminal Emulator

A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer

Linux QQ

Online instant messaging service

Aisleriot Solitaire

Play many different solitaire games

Spotube

A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
@KRTirtho on GitHub

WebStorm

The smartest JavaScript IDE

Thonny

Python IDE for beginners
thonny.org