Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Popular apps
1000 results
QGIS Desktop
A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System
Standard Notes
A simple and private place for your notes, thoughts, and life's work
Shattered Pixel Dungeon
Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability
Beekeeper Studio
The SQL Editor and Database Manager Of Your Dreams
Whaler
Docker Container Management
Plexamp
Plexamp - A beautiful Plex music player for audiophiles, curators, and hipsters.
Tutanota (Experimental)
Encrypted email client
RuneLite
RuneLite OSRS Client
Thincast Remote Desktop Client
A free RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux, macOS and Windows.
SyncThingy
SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
This app is verified
@zocker-160 on GitHub
Denaro
Manage your personal finances
This app is verified
nickvision.org
DOSBox-X
x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics
Color Picker
Choose colors from the picker or the screen
Motrix
A full-featured download manager
ytmdesktop
Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music
Falkon
Web Browser
This app is verified
KDE
Photos
Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Pitivi
Create and edit your own movies
Notepad Next
A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
This app is verified
@dail8859 on GitHub
PhpStorm
PHP IDE for Professional Development
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
This app is verified
@marhkb on GitHub
O20.Word
Open Source MS Word 2019 clone... for Linux
Asunder CD Ripper
Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.
TeamSpeak
TeamSpeak VoIP application
Wez's Terminal Emulator
A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer
Linux QQ
Online instant messaging service
Aisleriot Solitaire
Play many different solitaire games
Spotube
A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
This app is verified
@KRTirtho on GitHub
WebStorm
The smartest JavaScript IDE
Thonny
Python IDE for beginners
This app is verified
thonny.org
1
...
11
12
13
14
15
...
34