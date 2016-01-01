Popular apps

1000 results

Indicator-KDEConnect

AppIndicator for KDE Connect

Bootqt

Create bootable drives
@giantpinkrobots on GitHub

Komikku

Read your favorite manga
febvre.info

Warp

Fast and secure file transfer
drey.app

Nook Desktop

Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.

Meld

Compare and merge your files

Code - OSS

Visual Studio Code. Code editing. Redefined.

Drawing

Edit screenshots or memes

Touché

Multi-touch Gestures

Snapshot

Take pictures and videos
GNOME

Ardour

Digital Audio Workstation

Webcamoid

Take photos and record videos with your webcam

Parallel Launcher

Modern N64 Emulator

ColorWall

The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
ktechpit.com

Logseq

A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base

AntiMicroX

Graphical program used to map gamepad buttons to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros
@antimicrox on GitHub

KTorrent

BitTorrent Client
KDE

DOSBox

x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics

Tauon Music Box

Play your music with style
@taiko2k on GitHub

Apostrophe

Edit Markdown in style

Sweet Home 3D

Sweet Home 3D Interior Design Application

Proton Mail Bridge

Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

Builder

An IDE for GNOME
GNOME

Barrier

Barrier - Share mouse and keyboard over the local network

Ultimate Media Downloader

Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
ktechpit.com

Sunshine

Self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight.

GnuCash

Manage your finances, accounts, and investments

Dialect

Translate between languages
drey.app

Scribus

Open Source Page Layout and Desktop Publishing (DTP)

digiKam

Photo Management Program
KDE