Popular apps

1000 results
Indicator-KDEConnect
AppIndicator for KDE Connect
Bootqt
Create bootable drives
This app is verified
@giantpinkrobots on GitHub
Komikku
Read your favorite manga
This app is verified
febvre.info
Warp
Fast and secure file transfer
This app is verified
drey.app
Nook Desktop
Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.
Meld
Compare and merge your files
Code - OSS
Visual Studio Code. Code editing. Redefined.
Drawing
Edit screenshots or memes
Touché
Multi-touch Gestures
Snapshot
Take pictures and videos
This app is verified
GNOME
Ardour
Digital Audio Workstation
Webcamoid
Take photos and record videos with your webcam
Parallel Launcher
Modern N64 Emulator
ColorWall
The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Logseq
A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base
AntiMicroX
Graphical program used to map gamepad buttons to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros
This app is verified
@antimicrox on GitHub
KTorrent
BitTorrent Client
This app is verified
KDE
DOSBox
x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics
Tauon Music Box
Play your music with style
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
Apostrophe
Edit Markdown in style
Sweet Home 3D
Sweet Home 3D Interior Design Application
Proton Mail Bridge
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
Builder
An IDE for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Barrier
Barrier - Share mouse and keyboard over the local network
Ultimate Media Downloader
Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Sunshine
Self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight.
GnuCash
Manage your finances, accounts, and investments
Dialect
Translate between languages
This app is verified
drey.app
Scribus
Open Source Page Layout and Desktop Publishing (DTP)
digiKam
Photo Management Program
This app is verified
KDE
