Popular apps

1000 results

Czkawka

Multi functional app to find duplicates, empty folders, similar images, broken files etc.

tidal-hifi

The web version of listen.tidal.com running in electron with hifi support thanks to widevine.

gThumb Image Viewer

View and organize your images

Tenacity

Record and edit audio files
tenacityaudio.org

Endeavour

Manage your tasks

LocalSend

Share files to nearby devices.

Jellyfin Server

The Free Software Media System

PDFedit

PDF editor with ability to browse/edit the tree of raw pdf objects

Cameractrls

Camera controls for Linux

LMMS

A music production application

Firmware

Install firmware on devices

Jitsi Meet

Jitsi Meet - Secure, Simple and Scalable Video Conferences

Mousai

Identify songs in seconds
@seadve on GitHub

DeSmuME

Nintendo DS emulator

AudioTube

Convergent YouTube Music client
KDE

Floorp

Floorp browser

Code::Blocks

IDE for C, C++ and Fortran

RawTherapee

An advanced raw photo development program

DB Browser for SQLite

DB Browser for SQLite is a light GUI editor for SQLite databases

Planner

Never worry about forgetting things again

Torrhunt

Torrent Search Engine
ktechpit.com

RazerGenie

Configure and control your Razer devices
z3ntu.xyz

Eyedropper

Pick and format colors
@finefindus on GitHub

GPU Screen Recorder

A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
dec05eba.com

AdwSteamGtk

Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
@Foldex on GitHub

JupyterLab Desktop

JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron.

Clock

Set alarms and timers, use a stopwatch, and manage world clocks
KDE

Lollypop

Play and organize your music collection

VidCutter

Media Cutter + Joiner

Ferdium

Messenger for the desktop