Popular apps

1000 results

Weather

View real-time weather forecasts and other information
KDE

Lapce

Lightning-fast and powerful code editor written in Rust

Blue Recorder

A simple screen recorder for Linux desktop. Supports Wayland & Xorg

LosslessCut

Save space by quickly and losslessly trimming video and audio files

Clash for Windows

Clash's graphical client, based on Electron.

Mattermost

An open source platform for developer collaboration.

Notesnook

A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
notesnook.com

HakuNeko

A cross-platform downloader for manga and anime from various websites

Gwenview

Image Viewer
KDE

Crow Translate

A simple and lightweight translator

ksnip

Cross-Platform Screenshot tool with annotation features

Footage

Polish your videos
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Lunar Client

A modpack for all modern versions of Minecraft!

LibreSprite

Animated sprite editor and pixel art tool

MarkText

Next generation markdown editor

Font Manager

A simple font management application for Gtk+ Desktop Environments

ArmCord

ArmCord is a custom client designed to enhance your Discord experience while keeping everything lightweight.
armcord.xyz

SuperTux

A jump-and-run game starring Tux the Penguin

Vinegar

A wrapper for Roblox with many advanced optimization features.
vinegarhq.github.io

KCalc

Scientific Calculator
KDE

LibreCAD

2D Computer Aided Design (CAD)

Yubico Authenticator

Graphical interface for displaying OATH codes with a YubiKey

Podcasts

Listen to your favorite shows
GNOME

Reaper

Digital Audio Workstation.

Mixxx DJ Software

Everything you need to perform live DJ mixes

Obfuscate

Censor private information
belmoussaoui.com

Synology Drive

Powerful private cloud storage with no recurring fees

Helvum

Patchbay for PipeWire

Boxy SVG

Scalable Vector Graphics editor

Calligraphy

Turn your text into ASCII banners
@gregorni on GitLab