Popular apps

1000 results
Weather
View real-time weather forecasts and other information
This app is verified
KDE
Lapce
Lightning-fast and powerful code editor written in Rust
Blue Recorder
A simple screen recorder for Linux desktop. Supports Wayland & Xorg
LosslessCut
Save space by quickly and losslessly trimming video and audio files
Clash for Windows
Clash's graphical client, based on Electron.
Mattermost
An open source platform for developer collaboration.
Notesnook
A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
This app is verified
notesnook.com
HakuNeko
A cross-platform downloader for manga and anime from various websites
Gwenview
Image Viewer
This app is verified
KDE
Crow Translate
A simple and lightweight translator
ksnip
Cross-Platform Screenshot tool with annotation features
Footage
Polish your videos
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Lunar Client
A modpack for all modern versions of Minecraft!
LibreSprite
Animated sprite editor and pixel art tool
MarkText
Next generation markdown editor
Font Manager
A simple font management application for Gtk+ Desktop Environments
ArmCord
ArmCord is a custom client designed to enhance your Discord experience while keeping everything lightweight.
This app is verified
armcord.xyz
SuperTux
A jump-and-run game starring Tux the Penguin
Vinegar
A wrapper for Roblox with many advanced optimization features.
This app is verified
vinegarhq.github.io
KCalc
Scientific Calculator
This app is verified
KDE
LibreCAD
2D Computer Aided Design (CAD)
Yubico Authenticator
Graphical interface for displaying OATH codes with a YubiKey
Podcasts
Listen to your favorite shows
This app is verified
GNOME
Reaper
Digital Audio Workstation.
Mixxx DJ Software
Everything you need to perform live DJ mixes
Obfuscate
Censor private information
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Synology Drive
Powerful private cloud storage with no recurring fees
Helvum
Patchbay for PipeWire
Boxy SVG
Scalable Vector Graphics editor
Calligraphy
Turn your text into ASCII banners
This app is verified
@gregorni on GitLab
