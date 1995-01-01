Popular apps

1000 results

Music

Play and organize your music collection
GNOME

Battle for Wesnoth

A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
wesnoth.org

Spot

Listen to music on Spotify
alextren.dev

GNOME Chess

Play the classic two-player board game of chess

Gittyup

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
@Murmele on GitHub

Gaphor

Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
gaphor.org

IPlan

Your plan for improving personal life and workflow
imansalmani.ir

PDF Slicer

A simple tool to extract, merge, rotate and reorder pages of PDF documents

RuneScape

A free-to-play fantasy MMORPG

TigerVNC Viewer

Connect to VNC server and display remote desktop

Organic Maps

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
organicmaps.app

Rider

Fast & powerful, cross platform .NET IDE

OpenMW

Unofficial open source engine re-implementation of the game Morrowind
openmw.org

Wike

Search and read Wikipedia articles
@hugolabe on GitHub

Cozy

Listen to audio books

GCompris

Multi-Activity Educational game for children 2 to 10
KDE

Session Desktop

Private messenger

Secrets

Manage your passwords
@GNOME on GNOME GitLab

bsnes

Super Nintendo emulator

Fcitx 5

Input Method

itch

Install, update and play indie games

Fluent Reader

Modern desktop RSS reader

Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Plex HTPC

Plex HTPC client for the big screen
plex.tv

Bitwig Studio

Modern music production and performance

Fightcade

Play arcade games online.

CopyQ

Advanced clipboard manager

Mindustry

Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

MKVToolNix

Matroska files creator and tools

Coolero

Coolero is a program to monitor and control your cooling devices