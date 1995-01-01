Popular apps

Search apps
1000 results
Music
Play and organize your music collection
This app is verified
GNOME
Battle for Wesnoth
A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
This app is verified
wesnoth.org
Spot
Listen to music on Spotify
This app is verified
alextren.dev
GNOME Chess
Play the classic two-player board game of chess
Gittyup
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
This app is verified
@Murmele on GitHub
Gaphor
Simple UML and SysML modeling tool
This app is verified
gaphor.org
IPlan
Your plan for improving personal life and workflow
This app is verified
imansalmani.ir
PDF Slicer
A simple tool to extract, merge, rotate and reorder pages of PDF documents
RuneScape
A free-to-play fantasy MMORPG
TigerVNC Viewer
Connect to VNC server and display remote desktop
Organic Maps
A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
This app is verified
organicmaps.app
Rider
Fast & powerful, cross platform .NET IDE
OpenMW
Unofficial open source engine re-implementation of the game Morrowind
This app is verified
openmw.org
Wike
Search and read Wikipedia articles
This app is verified
@hugolabe on GitHub
Cozy
Listen to audio books
GCompris
Multi-Activity Educational game for children 2 to 10
This app is verified
KDE
Session Desktop
Private messenger
Secrets
Manage your passwords
This app is verified
@GNOME on GNOME GitLab
bsnes
Super Nintendo emulator
Fcitx 5
Input Method
itch
Install, update and play indie games
Fluent Reader
Modern desktop RSS reader
Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Plex HTPC
Plex HTPC client for the big screen
This app is verified
plex.tv
Bitwig Studio
Modern music production and performance
Fightcade
Play arcade games online.
CopyQ
Advanced clipboard manager
Mindustry
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
MKVToolNix
Matroska files creator and tools
Coolero
Coolero is a program to monitor and control your cooling devices
