Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Utilities
Utilities
467 results
Swatch
Color palette manager
This app is verified
gabmus.org
Roll-It
Roll the dice
This app is verified
zelikos.dev
Luna
An amazing calendar widget
Time Cop
A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy
KTimeTracker
Personal Time Tracker
This app is verified
KDE
Portfolio
Manage files on the go
This app is verified
tchx84.dev
Vakt-i Salah
GTK4 version of Vakt-i Salah (Prayer Times)
This app is verified
@eminfedar on GitHub
Huely
Color your space
Wikit Desktop
A universal dictionary
Siglo
Sync PineTime with your PinePhone
GX52
Provides control of LEDs and MFD for Logitech X52 and X52 Pro H.O.T.A.S.
Workspaces
Always be ready for work
Nitrokey App
Manage your Nitrokey devices
TrustedQSL
Ham Radio Contact validation tooling
Munadi
Simple Athan App
QGroundControl
UAS ground control station
KmCaster
Display mouse and keyboard events on screen
Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Subsurface
Manage and display dive computer data
CoreInfo
A simple meta data viewer for files
jdReplace
With jdReplace you can replace a text in all files of a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
CoreTime
A time related task manager
Master Key
A password manager application
This app is verified
@guillermop on GitLab
KTeaTime
Tea Cooker
This app is verified
KDE
WatchFlower
A plant monitoring application for Bluetooth Low Energy sensors and thermometers like Xiaomi 'Flower Care' or Parrot 'Flower Power'
This app is verified
emeric.io
evtest-qt
A simple input device tester for Qt
GTKWave
Electronic waveform viewer for viewing simulation results
Muezzin
Islamic prayer times application
This app is verified
@dbchoco on GitHub
Squey
Explore your data
This app is verified
squey.org
Moneta
Monitor the exchange rates of real-world currencies on your desktop
1
...
11
12
13
14
15
16