jdDiff

A graphical cross platform diff viewer
TradeSim

The Linux Trading Simulator

Timetrack

A timetrack for GNOME

Spedread

GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
Emulsion

Stock up on colors
Vremenar

Display weather conditions and forecast on a map in a quick and simple way

Boop-GTK

Port of IvanMathy's Boop to GTK, a scriptable scratchpad for developers.

Tomboy

Desktop note-taking application

NFO Viewer

Viewer for NFO files
Password

Strong Password for Maximum Security

TeX Match

Find LaTeX symbols by sketching

RiftShare

Easy, Secure, Free file sharing. Cross platform file sharing using magic wormhole

Tauno Serial Plotter

Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.

KTrip

Public transport navigator
Frescobaldi

LilyPond Music Editor

QXmlEdit

XML editor

PS2 Pnacher

Applying Pnaches directly to PS2 ISOs.
GameOutlet

Find the best prices on PC games
Feeel

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Inochi Creator

Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets.
ThemeGenerator

Generate Styles with Style.

CoreAction

A side bar with some handy gadgets

CorePad

A simple lightweight but powerful text editor

Digital Assets

Cryptocurrencies prices and statistics

Symbolic Preview

Symbolics Made Easy
Writernote

Writernote is a multiplatform application that allows you to take notes by recording audio, translate it later into text, and listen to it in an intelligent way.
Reminduck

Remember your stuff in an adorably annoying way.

Capsule

Medication tracker

karlender

An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.

Lifeograph

Digital diary and note taking