467 results
jdDiff
A graphical cross platform diff viewer
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
TradeSim
The Linux Trading Simulator
Timetrack
A timetrack for GNOME
Spedread
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
This app is verified
@Darazaki on GitHub
Emulsion
Stock up on colors
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Vremenar
Display weather conditions and forecast on a map in a quick and simple way
Boop-GTK
Port of IvanMathy's Boop to GTK, a scriptable scratchpad for developers.
Tomboy
Desktop note-taking application
NFO Viewer
Viewer for NFO files
This app is verified
otsaloma.io
Password
Strong Password for Maximum Security
TeX Match
Find LaTeX symbols by sketching
RiftShare
Easy, Secure, Free file sharing. Cross platform file sharing using magic wormhole
Tauno Serial Plotter
Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.
KTrip
Public transport navigator
This app is verified
KDE
Frescobaldi
LilyPond Music Editor
QXmlEdit
XML editor
PS2 Pnacher
Applying Pnaches directly to PS2 ISOs.
This app is verified
@Snaggly on GitHub
GameOutlet
Find the best prices on PC games
This app is verified
@appoutlet on GitHub
Feeel
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Inochi Creator
Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets.
This app is verified
inochi2d.com
ThemeGenerator
Generate Styles with Style.
CoreAction
A side bar with some handy gadgets
CorePad
A simple lightweight but powerful text editor
Digital Assets
Cryptocurrencies prices and statistics
Symbolic Preview
Symbolics Made Easy
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Writernote
Writernote is a multiplatform application that allows you to take notes by recording audio, translate it later into text, and listen to it in an intelligent way.
This app is verified
@giacomogroppi on GitHub
Reminduck
Remember your stuff in an adorably annoying way.
Capsule
Medication tracker
karlender
An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.
Lifeograph
Digital diary and note taking
