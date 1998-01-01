Utilities

467 results

ProtonUp-Qt

Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
davidotek.net

Flatseal

Manage Flatpak permissions
@tchx84 on GitHub

Extension Manager

Browse, install, and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
mattjakeman.com

Bottles

Run Windows Software
usebottles.com

Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
@Matoking on GitHub

WhatsApp Desktop

Unofficial WhatsApp Web Desktop client.

Bitwarden

A secure and free password manager for all of your devices

PeaZip

Free file archiver utility, open, extract RAR TAR ZIP archives

Fonts

View fonts on your system
GNOME

Logs

View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME

Warpinator

Send and Receive Files across the Network
Verified

Text Editor

Edit text files
GNOME

KeePassXC

Community-driven port of the Windows application “KeePass Password Safe”
keepassxc.org

Weather

Show weather conditions and forecast
GNOME

Clocks

Keep track of time
GNOME

Maps

Find places around the world
GNOME

Connections

View and use other desktops
GNOME

Calculator

Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
GNOME

Characters

Character map application
Verified

FreeTube

An Open Source YouTube app for privacy

Metadata Cleaner

View and clean metadata in files
romainvigier.fr

Déjà Dup Backups

Protect yourself from data loss

Youtube Downloader Plus

Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
@aandrew-me on GitHub

gedit

Text editor

File Roller

Open, modify and create compressed archive files
GNOME

System Monitoring Center

Multi-featured system monitor

CoreKeyboard

A simple virtual keyboard with word suggestions

Podman Desktop

Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
podman-desktop.io

ClamTk

Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)

Dropbox

Access your files from any computer