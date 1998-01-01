Search apps
467 results
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
This app is verified
davidotek.net
Flatseal
Manage Flatpak permissions
This app is verified
@tchx84 on GitHub
Extension Manager
Browse, install, and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
This app is verified
mattjakeman.com
Bottles
Run Windows Software
This app is verified
usebottles.com
Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This app is verified
@Matoking on GitHub
WhatsApp Desktop
Unofficial WhatsApp Web Desktop client.
Bitwarden
A secure and free password manager for all of your devices
PeaZip
Free file archiver utility, open, extract RAR TAR ZIP archives
Fonts
View fonts on your system
This app is verified
GNOME
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
This app is verified
GNOME
Warpinator
Send and Receive Files across the Network
This app is verified
Text Editor
Edit text files
This app is verified
GNOME
KeePassXC
Community-driven port of the Windows application "KeePass Password Safe"
This app is verified
keepassxc.org
Weather
Show weather conditions and forecast
This app is verified
GNOME
Clocks
Keep track of time
This app is verified
GNOME
Maps
Find places around the world
This app is verified
GNOME
Connections
View and use other desktops
This app is verified
GNOME
Calculator
Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
This app is verified
GNOME
Characters
Character map application
This app is verified
FreeTube
An Open Source YouTube app for privacy
Metadata Cleaner
View and clean metadata in files
This app is verified
romainvigier.fr
Déjà Dup Backups
Protect yourself from data loss
Youtube Downloader Plus
Download videos and audios from hundreds of sites
This app is verified
@aandrew-me on GitHub
gedit
Text editor
File Roller
Open, modify and create compressed archive files
This app is verified
GNOME
System Monitoring Center
Multi-featured system monitor
CoreKeyboard
A simple virtual keyboard with word suggestions
Podman Desktop
Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
This app is verified
podman-desktop.io
ClamTk
Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
