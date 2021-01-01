Utilities

467 results

Key Cutter

Easily generate passwords based on your needs
@unicornyrainbow on GitHub

Oh My SVG

Reduce the size of SVGs

Breitbandmessung

Allows to measure internet speed.

CoreStats

A simple lightweight system resource viewer

Kronometer

Chronometer
KDE

WebArchives

A web archives viewer

Rymdport

Fast, encrypted file transfers
jacalz.github.io

ARX

ARX Data Anonymization Tool

DeepQt

Harness the power of the DeepL API with this friendly user interface
@voxelcubes on GitHub

Nyrna

Suspend games and applications
merritt.codes

Black Fennec

Extensible Semi-structured Data Editing Environment

moserial

Serial terminal

Gtranslator

Translate and localize applications and libraries

PDF Stitcher

PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns

Keysmith

Two-factor code generator for Plasma Mobile and Desktop
KDE

Zint Barcode Studio

Barcode generator

KDE Itinerary

Digital travel assistant
KDE

Hamster

Your personal time keeping tool

ecode

Lightweight multi-platform code editor designed for modern hardware with a focus on responsiveness and performance.

Cipher

Encode and decode text

Deckr

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Add Times

Simple calculator for adding hours and minutes

Organizer

A utility to organize your files into neat categories

GKraken

Allows you to control the cooling of a NZXT Kraken X pump from Linux.

wger

Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
wger.de

Flips

A patcher for IPS and BPS files

JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler

Decompile and edit SWF files
jpexs.com

Checksumo

Verify specified file against given hash
@dawidd6 on GitHub

Teleport

Share files over the local network

Pebbles

Perform advanced calculations with ease