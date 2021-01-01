Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Utilities
Utilities
467 results
Key Cutter
Easily generate passwords based on your needs
This app is verified
@unicornyrainbow on GitHub
Oh My SVG
Reduce the size of SVGs
Breitbandmessung
Allows to measure internet speed.
CoreStats
A simple lightweight system resource viewer
Kronometer
Chronometer
This app is verified
KDE
WebArchives
A web archives viewer
Rymdport
Fast, encrypted file transfers
This app is verified
jacalz.github.io
ARX
ARX Data Anonymization Tool
DeepQt
Harness the power of the DeepL API with this friendly user interface
This app is verified
@voxelcubes on GitHub
Nyrna
Suspend games and applications
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Black Fennec
Extensible Semi-structured Data Editing Environment
moserial
Serial terminal
Gtranslator
Translate and localize applications and libraries
PDF Stitcher
PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns
Keysmith
Two-factor code generator for Plasma Mobile and Desktop
This app is verified
KDE
Zint Barcode Studio
Barcode generator
KDE Itinerary
Digital travel assistant
This app is verified
KDE
Hamster
Your personal time keeping tool
ecode
Lightweight multi-platform code editor designed for modern hardware with a focus on responsiveness and performance.
Cipher
Encode and decode text
Deckr
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin
Add Times
Simple calculator for adding hours and minutes
Organizer
A utility to organize your files into neat categories
GKraken
Allows you to control the cooling of a NZXT Kraken X pump from Linux.
wger
Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
This app is verified
wger.de
Flips
A patcher for IPS and BPS files
JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler
Decompile and edit SWF files
This app is verified
jpexs.com
Checksumo
Verify specified file against given hash
This app is verified
@dawidd6 on GitHub
Teleport
Share files over the local network
Pebbles
Perform advanced calculations with ease
1
...
9
10
11
12
13
...
16