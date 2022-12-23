Key Rack
by Sophie Herold
View and edit your apps’ keys
This app allows you do view and edit keys, like passwords or tokens, stored by apps.
This app is currently limited to a specific format used by some Flatpak apps.
Changes in version 0.2.0
Installed Size~3 MB
Download Size1 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,680
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
