Utilities

467 results

Tuhi

Utility to download drawings from the Wacom Ink range of devices

DungeonJournal

A 5e Character Manager

Password Calculator

Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret

QuickAccess

A global menu giving you quick access to folders and custom commands.
georgefb.com

Screen to Portable PixMap

The tiniest X11 screen capture aka. screenshot utility

Wiremapper

Linux client for Pockethernet network tester

Liri Calculator

Perform arithmetic or scientific calculations

Confy

Conference schedules viewer

Enroute Flight Navigation

A flight navigation app for VFR pilots

Salawat

Islamic prayer times application
@dbchoco on GitHub

OpenSCQ30

Control settings of Soundcore Q30 headphones

Atomic

A mod packaging toolchain for AM2R mods.
am2r-community-developers.github.io

Liri Text

Edit text files

Photometric Viewer

Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
@dlippok on GitHub

Tau

GTK frontend for the xi text editor

Borg ER-0

A portable (SDL) audio synthesizer / tone generator allows users to draw oscillators and envelopes.

Geobug

Check your location and save it to a GPX track

Howl

Lightweight editor with keyboard-centric minimalistic interface

Shopping List

A shopping list application for GNU/Linux mobile devices
hume.ro

Open Lighting Console

Control your lighting shows

Banner Viewer

View and edit GNOME Software banners.
GNOME

EternalModManager

Cross platform mod manager for DOOM Eternal.

MyFlutterCrypto

MyFlutterCrypto is a cross-platform application that allows you to encrypt and decrypt texts in a simple way.

Gitter

Communication product for communities and teams on GitHub.

Tundra

MyAnimeList scrobbler
tundra.moe

Sums

Calculate with postfix notation
@leesonwai on GitLab

gta5view

Open and edit GTA V profiles
syping.de

Gobby

Edit text files collaboratively

jdEolConverter

Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
jakobdev.codeberg.page

E-Juice-Calc

Free and simple to use E-Juice calculator