467 results
Tuhi
Utility to download drawings from the Wacom Ink range of devices
DungeonJournal
A 5e Character Manager
Password Calculator
Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret
QuickAccess
A global menu giving you quick access to folders and custom commands.
This app is verified
georgefb.com
Screen to Portable PixMap
The tiniest X11 screen capture aka. screenshot utility
Wiremapper
Linux client for Pockethernet network tester
Liri Calculator
Perform arithmetic or scientific calculations
Confy
Conference schedules viewer
Enroute Flight Navigation
A flight navigation app for VFR pilots
Salawat
Islamic prayer times application
This app is verified
@dbchoco on GitHub
OpenSCQ30
Control settings of Soundcore Q30 headphones
Atomic
A mod packaging toolchain for AM2R mods.
This app is verified
am2r-community-developers.github.io
Liri Text
Edit text files
Photometric Viewer
Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
This app is verified
@dlippok on GitHub
Tau
GTK frontend for the xi text editor
Borg ER-0
A portable (SDL) audio synthesizer / tone generator allows users to draw oscillators and envelopes.
Geobug
Check your location and save it to a GPX track
Howl
Lightweight editor with keyboard-centric minimalistic interface
Shopping List
A shopping list application for GNU/Linux mobile devices
This app is verified
hume.ro
Open Lighting Console
Control your lighting shows
Banner Viewer
View and edit GNOME Software banners.
This app is verified
GNOME
EternalModManager
Cross platform mod manager for DOOM Eternal.
MyFlutterCrypto
MyFlutterCrypto is a cross-platform application that allows you to encrypt and decrypt texts in a simple way.
Gitter
Communication product for communities and teams on GitHub.
Tundra
MyAnimeList scrobbler
This app is verified
tundra.moe
Sums
Calculate with postfix notation
This app is verified
@leesonwai on GitLab
gta5view
Open and edit GTA V profiles
This app is verified
syping.de
Gobby
Edit text files collaboratively
jdEolConverter
Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
E-Juice-Calc
Free and simple to use E-Juice calculator
