Borg ER-3

A portable (SDL) audio synthesizer / tone generator inspired by the Korg ER-1

OneKey

All-in-one crypto wallet.

Hydrus

A booru-like media organizer for the desktop

Forgetpass

Simple password generator for websites
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Funkcio

Draw functions from points

Tuned Switcher

Simple utility to manipulate the Tuned service

Unifydmin

GNOME app for controlling multiple heterogeneous servers with ease

Random

Make randomization easy

Dragit

Intuitive file sharing app for local network

AvaEmailArchivar

Archiving and restoring emails from IMAP mailboxes

Xlog

Logging program for Amateur Radio Operators

Eight Ball

Make decisions easily
mdwalters.ml

utm_no

Remove tracking parameters from copied URLs
kryogenix.org

Passy

Offline password manager with cross-platform synchronization

CoreHunt

An easy to use fast file searching tool

Passky

Passky is a simple, modern, lightweight, open-source and secure password manager.

Unit Bargain Hunter

Easily compare items when shopping
merritt.codes

Punchclock

Track time for your tasks.

Passes

Manage your digital passes

Big Finish Downloader

A GTK app to download your Big Finish Collection

Tactics

Build your soccer lineup
@leesonwai on GitLab

Electricity Clock

A time of use monitor for electricity rates

QLogExplorer

Fast log explorer with advanced tools

Reactions

Simple GIF search.

Typography

Typography tool
Key Rack

View and edit your apps’ keys
drey.app

Wiz Note

An excellent PKM (personal knowledge management) desktop environment based on cloud usage

Maurborgne

2FA OTP Code Generator

Keysign

OpenPGP Keysigning helper

Telsis language translator

App that translates to and from the Telsis language used in the Violet Evergarden series