467 results
Borg ER-3
A portable (SDL) audio synthesizer / tone generator inspired by the Korg ER-1
OneKey
All-in-one crypto wallet.
Hydrus
A booru-like media organizer for the desktop
Forgetpass
Simple password generator for websites
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Funkcio
Draw functions from points
Tuned Switcher
Simple utility to manipulate the Tuned service
Unifydmin
GNOME app for controlling multiple heterogeneous servers with ease
Random
Make randomization easy
Dragit
Intuitive file sharing app for local network
AvaEmailArchivar
Archiving and restoring emails from IMAP mailboxes
Xlog
Logging program for Amateur Radio Operators
Eight Ball
Make decisions easily
This app is verified
mdwalters.ml
utm_no
Remove tracking parameters from copied URLs
This app is verified
kryogenix.org
Passy
Offline password manager with cross-platform synchronization
CoreHunt
An easy to use fast file searching tool
Passky
Passky is a simple, modern, lightweight, open-source and secure password manager.
Unit Bargain Hunter
Easily compare items when shopping
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Punchclock
Track time for your tasks.
Passes
Manage your digital passes
Big Finish Downloader
A GTK app to download your Big Finish Collection
Tactics
Build your soccer lineup
This app is verified
@leesonwai on GitLab
Electricity Clock
A time of use monitor for electricity rates
QLogExplorer
Fast log explorer with advanced tools
Reactions
Simple GIF search.
Typography
Typography tool
This app is verified
Verified
Key Rack
View and edit your apps’ keys
This app is verified
drey.app
Wiz Note
An excellent PKM (personal knowledge management) desktop environment based on cloud usage
Maurborgne
2FA OTP Code Generator
Keysign
OpenPGP Keysigning helper
Telsis language translator
App that translates to and from the Telsis language used in the Violet Evergarden series
