Utilities

467 results

Steam Metadata Editor

An easy to use GUI that edits the metadata of your Steam Apps
@tralph3 on GitHub

fwbackups

A feature-rich, user-friendly backup program

Read It Later

Save and read web articles
belmoussaoui.com

UPnP Router Control

A simple program that manages UPnP compliant routers

jdSimpleAutostart

Edit autostart entries
jakobdev.codeberg.page

FileBot

The ultimate TV and Movie Renamer

Teleprompter

Display scrolling text on your screen

Colorway

Generate color pairings
@lainsce on GitHub

jdFlatpakSnapshot

A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
jakobdev.codeberg.page

App Icon Preview

Tool for designing applications icons
GNOME

AuthPass

Password Manager: Keep your passwords safe across all platforms and devices

OpenTodoList

Todo list and note taking application

Lorem

Generate placeholder text
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Time Switch

Set a task to run after a timer
@fsobolev on GitHub

unlockR

PDF Password remover
@jkotra on GitHub

GPA

Graphical frontend to GnuPG

CoreRenamer

A simple lightweight batch file renamer

Quilter

Focus on your writing
@lainsce on GitHub

Color Palette

Color Palette tool
Verified

syncBackup

Backup and mirror your drives
darhon.com

Share Preview

Test social media cards locally
rafaelmardojai.com

Mixer

Change the volume of apps

Elastic

Design spring animations
drey.app

Webfont Kit Generator

Create @font-face kits easily
rafaelmardojai.com

010 Editor

Professional text and hex editing with binary templates

WatchMate

Manage your PineTime
@azymohliad on GitLab

Musixmatch

Enjoy your lyrics everywhere

Repomaker

Create F-Droid repos with ease

KRuler

Screen Ruler
KDE

KopiaUI

Backup solution