Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Zim

Write notes in a desktop wiki

File Manager

ExpidusOS File Manager
expidusos.com

Converter NOW: Unit Converter

A simple, immediate and fast unit converter!
@ferraridamiano on GitHub

Sequeler

Friendly SQL Client

ThiefMD

The markdown editor worth stealing.

CoreShot

A simple lightweight screen capture utility for X11

Qalculate! (Qt UI)

Powerful and easy to use calculator

PinApp

Create and edit application shortcuts

Dynamic Wallpaper Editor

Create or edit XML dynamic wallpapers ("background slideshows") for the GNOME desktop

Minion

Premier Addon Management

CraftOS-PC Accelerated

Advanced ComputerCraft emulator

Commit

Commit message editor

SoapUI Open Source

SoapUI OS is a functional testing solution for APIs and web services

Celeste

Sync your cloud files
hunterwittenborn.com

Telegraph

Write and decode morse
@fkinoshita on GitHub

Image Optimizer

Simple lossless image compression

Emblem

Generate project avatars
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Contrast

Check contrast between two colors
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Emote

Modern popup emoji picker
tomjwatson.com

wxHexEditor

Advanced large file hex editor

Agenda

Get things done

Genius

Genius is a general purpose calculator program

CraftOS-PC

Advanced ComputerCraft emulator

FlipClock

A flip clock screensaver supported by SDL2.

ClipQR

Scan QR codes on screen and from camera.

Recipes

GNOME loves to cook

FontFinder

Font browser

NBTExplorer

A graphical NBT editor for all Minecraft NBT data sources

Health

Track your fitness goals