467 results
Notepad
Easy to create text notes
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Zim
Write notes in a desktop wiki
File Manager
ExpidusOS File Manager
This app is verified
expidusos.com
Converter NOW: Unit Converter
A simple, immediate and fast unit converter!
This app is verified
@ferraridamiano on GitHub
Sequeler
Friendly SQL Client
ThiefMD
The markdown editor worth stealing.
CoreShot
A simple lightweight screen capture utility for X11
Qalculate! (Qt UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
PinApp
Create and edit application shortcuts
Dynamic Wallpaper Editor
Create or edit XML dynamic wallpapers ("background slideshows") for the GNOME desktop
Minion
Premier Addon Management
CraftOS-PC Accelerated
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
Commit
Commit message editor
SoapUI Open Source
SoapUI OS is a functional testing solution for APIs and web services
Celeste
Sync your cloud files
This app is verified
hunterwittenborn.com
Telegraph
Write and decode morse
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
Image Optimizer
Simple lossless image compression
Emblem
Generate project avatars
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Contrast
Check contrast between two colors
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Emote
Modern popup emoji picker
This app is verified
tomjwatson.com
wxHexEditor
Advanced large file hex editor
Agenda
Get things done
Genius
Genius is a general purpose calculator program
CraftOS-PC
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
FlipClock
A flip clock screensaver supported by SDL2.
ClipQR
Scan QR codes on screen and from camera.
Recipes
GNOME loves to cook
FontFinder
Font browser
NBTExplorer
A graphical NBT editor for all Minecraft NBT data sources
Health
Track your fitness goals
