467 results
Notejot
Jot your ideas
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
SQuirreL SQL Client
SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.
Youp for whatsapp
Whatsapp
QOwnNotes
Plain-text file notepad with markdown support and ownCloud integration
Desktop Files Creator
Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Notes
Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
This app is verified
@nuttyartist on GitHub
Enpass
Enpass is a password manager to securely store and manage your passwords and other credentials.
VoiceGen
Easily convert text to speech
Minecraft Modpack Manager
Manage your modpacks with ease!
This app is verified
mrquantumoff.dev
QR Scanner
A QR code scanner/generator
This app is verified
lasheen.dev
Vaults
Keep important files safe
This app is verified
@mpobaschnig on GitHub
Kindle Comic Converter
An app that allows you to transform your PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, CBR and CB7 files into EPUB or MOBI format e-books
SpeedCrunch
A high-precision scientific calculator
Safe Eyes
A Free and Open Source tool for Linux users to reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury (RSI).
Wallpaper Downloader
Download, manage and change your wallpapers automatically from the Internet
YOGA Image Optimizer
Convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
This app is verified
flozz.org
Feeling Finder
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Icon Library
Symbolic icons for your apps
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
ludusavi
Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
This app is verified
@mtkennerly on GitHub
Micro Text Editor
A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor
Krename
A powerful batch file renamer
This app is verified
KDE
Qalculate! (GTK UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
Boatswain
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Okteta
Hex editor
This app is verified
KDE
PsTube
Youtube client made using flutter
Apache JMeter
Load testing and performance measurement application
Marker
Powerful markdown editor for the GNOME desktop.
Powersupply
Linux power subsystem debugger
This app is verified
brixit.nl
Notebook
The most beautiful note-taking app across devices
Pin It!
Create the shortcut to your favorite portable apps into your app launcher
