Utilities

467 results

Notejot

Jot your ideas
@lainsce on GitHub

SQuirreL SQL Client

SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.

Youp for whatsapp

Whatsapp

QOwnNotes

Plain-text file notepad with markdown support and ownCloud integration

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Notes

Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
@nuttyartist on GitHub

Enpass

Enpass is a password manager to securely store and manage your passwords and other credentials.

VoiceGen

Easily convert text to speech

Minecraft Modpack Manager

Manage your modpacks with ease!
mrquantumoff.dev

QR Scanner

A QR code scanner/generator
lasheen.dev

Vaults

Keep important files safe
@mpobaschnig on GitHub

Kindle Comic Converter

An app that allows you to transform your PNG, JPG, GIF, CBZ, CBR and CB7 files into EPUB or MOBI format e-books

SpeedCrunch

A high-precision scientific calculator

Safe Eyes

A Free and Open Source tool for Linux users to reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury (RSI).

Wallpaper Downloader

Download, manage and change your wallpapers automatically from the Internet

YOGA Image Optimizer

Convert and optimize JPEG, PNG and WebP images
flozz.org

Feeling Finder

A fast and beautiful emoji picker
merritt.codes

Icon Library

Symbolic icons for your apps
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

ludusavi

Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
@mtkennerly on GitHub

Micro Text Editor

A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor

Krename

A powerful batch file renamer
KDE

Qalculate! (GTK UI)

Powerful and easy to use calculator

Boatswain

Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Okteta

Hex editor
KDE

PsTube

Youtube client made using flutter

Apache JMeter

Load testing and performance measurement application

Marker

Powerful markdown editor for the GNOME desktop.

Powersupply

Linux power subsystem debugger
brixit.nl

Notebook

The most beautiful note-taking app across devices

Pin It!

Create the shortcut to your favorite portable apps into your app launcher