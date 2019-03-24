Utilities

467 results

Mousepad

Mousepad is a simple text editor for the Xfce desktop environment

Clairvoyant

Ask questions, get psychic answers
@cassidyjames on GitHub

Countdown

Track events until they happen or since they happened
@lainsce on GitHub

GoForIt!

A stylish to-do list with built-in productivity timer

Give Me Lyrics

Lyrics for your songs

RARS

RISC-V Assembler and Runtime Simulator

Stretchly

The break time reminder app
hovancik.net

Vup Cloud Storage

Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
vup.app

Bisq

A decentralized bitcoin exchange network.

Satellite

Check your GPS reception and save your tracks

Dot Matrix

The creativity playground of lines and curves
@lainsce on GitHub

Chromatic

Fine-tune your instruments
@nate-xyz on GitHub

Alovoa

Open-source online dating application

gpx-viewer

A simple gpx viewer

Betaflight Configurator

Crossplatform configuration tool for the Betaflight flight control system

Airtame

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

SiteMarker

An open source bookmark manager.
@aerocyber on GitHub

Cointop

Terminal based application for tracking cryptocurrencies

CalCleaner

A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
flozz.org

hmtimer

A graphical shutdown timer

JRomManager

A Mame and Retrogaming Rom Manager

Nextcloud Password client

Manage your Nextcloud Passwords on your desktop

Dippi

Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio
@cassidyjames on GitHub

Almond

The Open Virtual Assistant

Breathing

Relax and meditate

krop

A tool to crop PDF files

XCA

X Certificate and Key management

VirtualXT

VirtualXT is an IBM PC/XT emulator that runs on modern hardware and operating systems.

Chirurgien

Understand and manipulate binary file formats

Retro

A customizable retro digital segment clock