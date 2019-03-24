Search apps
467 results
Mousepad
Mousepad is a simple text editor for the Xfce desktop environment
Clairvoyant
Ask questions, get psychic answers
This app is verified
@cassidyjames on GitHub
Countdown
Track events until they happen or since they happened
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
GoForIt!
A stylish to-do list with built-in productivity timer
Give Me Lyrics
Lyrics for your songs
RARS
RISC-V Assembler and Runtime Simulator
Stretchly
The break time reminder app
This app is verified
hovancik.net
Vup Cloud Storage
Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
This app is verified
vup.app
Bisq
A decentralized bitcoin exchange network.
Satellite
Check your GPS reception and save your tracks
Dot Matrix
The creativity playground of lines and curves
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Chromatic
Fine-tune your instruments
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
Alovoa
Open-source online dating application
gpx-viewer
A simple gpx viewer
Betaflight Configurator
Crossplatform configuration tool for the Betaflight flight control system
Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
SiteMarker
An open source bookmark manager.
This app is verified
@aerocyber on GitHub
Cointop
Terminal based application for tracking cryptocurrencies
CalCleaner
A simple graphical tool to purge old events from CalDAV calendars
This app is verified
flozz.org
hmtimer
A graphical shutdown timer
JRomManager
A Mame and Retrogaming Rom Manager
Nextcloud Password client
Manage your Nextcloud Passwords on your desktop
Dippi
Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio
This app is verified
@cassidyjames on GitHub
Almond
The Open Virtual Assistant
Breathing
Relax and meditate
krop
A tool to crop PDF files
XCA
X Certificate and Key management
VirtualXT
VirtualXT is an IBM PC/XT emulator that runs on modern hardware and operating systems.
Chirurgien
Understand and manipulate binary file formats
Retro
A customizable retro digital segment clock
