Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Utilities
Utilities
467 results
qTsConverter
A simple tool to convert qt translation file (ts) to other format (xlsx / csv) and vice versa.
OpenNumismat
coin collecting software for organize and manage your own catalogue
hushboard
Mute your mic while you’re typing
This app is verified
kryogenix.org
Litteris
Penpal Correspondence Organized
Vehicle Voyage
Track vehicle service history.
KonbuCase
Convert case in your text
Vakt-i Salah
a Cross-Platform Prayer Times application
Identifications
It is a tool for the QA team and developers
This app is verified
@edenalencar on GitHub
NeosPeeps
A lightweight application that lists NeosVR peeps and sessions
This app is verified
ljoonal.xyz
gScope
GTK interface to cscope
Weibird
Native GTK+ Weibo client
Varnam Editor
Easily type Indic languages
TUMexam Client
Client for TUMexam to manage students and exams.
CVRDecode
Decoder for California Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Recordds
QiFlora
Mobile friendly application to monitor plants using Mi Flora devices.
Sideka
Village Governance Platform
OvGU Canteen
View the OvGU Mensa Menu in a small GTK App
1
...
14
15
16