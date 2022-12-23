Teleport
Share files over the local network
Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.
Changes in version 0.0.1
over 4 years ago
Installed Size~2 MB
Download Size1 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs9,522
LicenseAGPL-3.0+
