merkato
by Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Track of your investments
Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.
Features:
- Create your personal portfolio
- Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
- Designed for Gnome
- Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
- Adjust the refresh rate
- Dark Mode
Changes in version 0.1.4.3
11 months ago
Installed Size~240 KB
Download Size86 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs3,595
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installs over time
