Networking

Kotatogram Desktop

Kotatogram Desktop messenger
@kotatogram on GitHub

Mumble

Low latency encrypted VoIP client

Epic Asset Manager

Manage your Epic assets

Electrum

Lightweight Bitcoin client

Firestorm Viewer

Client for accessing 3D virtual worlds

Giara

An app for Reddit
gabmus.org

Gajim

Fully-featured XMPP chat client
gajim.org

itopia Remote Desktop Client

A Client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Servers

Transmission Remote

Remotely manage the Transmission BitTorrent client

Threema

Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. UNOFFICIAL PACKAGE.

Whalebird

Whalebird is a Mastodon, Pleroma, and Misskey client for the desktop

SchildiChat

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

Tokodon

A Mastodon client
KDE

Remote Viewer

Remotely access virtual machines

Remote Touchpad

Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
@unrud on GitHub

Outline

Access to the free and open Internet

MultiVNC

Cross-platform Multicast-enabled VNC viewer
christianbeier.net

RSS Guard

Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
@martinrotter on GitHub

Dino

Modern XMPP Chat Client
dino.im

KGet

Download Manager
KDE

Pidgin

Instant Messaging Client

Guilded

Messaging, Voice, and Video Client

Akregator

A news feed reader
KDE

Blink

Blink SIP client

Cockpit Client

Connect via ssh to servers with Cockpit

Cinny

Yet another Matrix client with simple, elegant and secure interface.

SABnzbd

Free and easy binary newsreader

ModernDeck

A more powerful Twitter experience

i2pd

Invisible Internet

nheko

Desktop client for the Matrix protocol