Networking
Networking
273 results
Kotatogram Desktop
Kotatogram Desktop messenger
This app is verified
@kotatogram on GitHub
Mumble
Low latency encrypted VoIP client
Epic Asset Manager
Manage your Epic assets
Electrum
Lightweight Bitcoin client
Firestorm Viewer
Client for accessing 3D virtual worlds
Giara
An app for Reddit
This app is verified
gabmus.org
Gajim
Fully-featured XMPP chat client
This app is verified
gajim.org
itopia Remote Desktop Client
A Client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Servers
Transmission Remote
Remotely manage the Transmission BitTorrent client
Threema
Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. UNOFFICIAL PACKAGE.
Whalebird
Whalebird is a Mastodon, Pleroma, and Misskey client for the desktop
SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.
Tokodon
A Mastodon client
This app is verified
KDE
Remote Viewer
Remotely access virtual machines
Remote Touchpad
Control mouse and keyboard from a smartphone
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Outline
Access to the free and open Internet
MultiVNC
Cross-platform Multicast-enabled VNC viewer
This app is verified
christianbeier.net
RSS Guard
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
Dino
Modern XMPP Chat Client
This app is verified
dino.im
KGet
Download Manager
This app is verified
KDE
Pidgin
Instant Messaging Client
Guilded
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
Akregator
A news feed reader
This app is verified
KDE
Blink
Blink SIP client
Cockpit Client
Connect via ssh to servers with Cockpit
Cinny
Yet another Matrix client with simple, elegant and secure interface.
SABnzbd
Free and easy binary newsreader
ModernDeck
A more powerful Twitter experience
i2pd
Invisible Internet
nheko
Desktop client for the Matrix protocol
