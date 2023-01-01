Networking

Nicotine+

Graphical client for the Soulseek network
nicotine-plus.org

Birdtray

System tray new mail notification for Thunderbird

KRDC

Connect with RDP or VNC to another computer
KDE

Fondo

Find the most beautiful wallpapers

Arianna

EBook Reader
KDE

OnionShare

Securely and anonymously share files, host websites, and chat with friends

Monero GUI

Monero: the secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrency

nuclear music player

A electron based music player

Gabut Download Manager

Simple and Fast Download Manager
@gabutakut on GitHub

What IP

Info on your IP
gabmus.org

Rocket.Chat

Open Source Team Communication

Fractal

Matrix group messaging app
GNOME

WebTorrent

Streaming torrent app

Google Earth Pro

3D planet viewer

Feeds

News reader for GNOME
gabmus.org

gtkcord4

GTK4 Discord client in Go

Haguichi

A graphical frontend for Hamachi
@ztefn on GitHub

HexChat

IRC Client
Hexchat.github.io

Franz

Messenger for the desktop

Calls

Make phone and SIP calls
GNOME

Moosync

Customizable music player

Jami

Privacy-oriented voice, video, chat, and conference platform

Fluffychat

Chat with your friends

Chatterino

Chat client for twitch.tv
chatterino.com

Kasts

Podcast application
KDE

VGrive

Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

Usermode FTP Server

Access your files from another device
ithz.eu

Open Lens

The Kubernetes IDE

IRPF 2023

File your taxes in Brazil

SDRangel

TX & RX Software Defined Radio