Networking

Nicotine+
Graphical client for the Soulseek network
This app is verified
nicotine-plus.org
Birdtray
System tray new mail notification for Thunderbird
KRDC
Connect with RDP or VNC to another computer
This app is verified
KDE
Fondo
Find the most beautiful wallpapers
Arianna
EBook Reader
This app is verified
KDE
OnionShare
Securely and anonymously share files, host websites, and chat with friends
Monero GUI
Monero: the secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrency
nuclear music player
A electron based music player
Gabut Download Manager
Simple and Fast Download Manager
This app is verified
@gabutakut on GitHub
What IP
Info on your IP
This app is verified
gabmus.org
Rocket.Chat
Open Source Team Communication
Fractal
Matrix group messaging app
This app is verified
GNOME
WebTorrent
Streaming torrent app
Google Earth Pro
3D planet viewer
Feeds
News reader for GNOME
This app is verified
gabmus.org
gtkcord4
GTK4 Discord client in Go
Haguichi
A graphical frontend for Hamachi
This app is verified
@ztefn on GitHub
HexChat
IRC Client
This app is verified
Hexchat.github.io
Franz
Messenger for the desktop
Calls
Make phone and SIP calls
This app is verified
GNOME
Moosync
Customizable music player
Jami
Privacy-oriented voice, video, chat, and conference platform
Fluffychat
Chat with your friends
Chatterino
Chat client for twitch.tv
This app is verified
chatterino.com
Kasts
Podcast application
This app is verified
KDE
VGrive
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
Usermode FTP Server
Access your files from another device
This app is verified
ithz.eu
Open Lens
The Kubernetes IDE
IRPF 2023
File your taxes in Brazil
SDRangel
TX & RX Software Defined Radio
