Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Networking
Networking
273 results
Liferea
RSS feed reader
MegaBasterd
Download, upload or stream files from MEGA.nz
Eolie
Web browser
Angelfish Web Browser
Webbrowser for mobile devices
This app is verified
KDE
Feather
Monero desktop wallet
Shadowsocks-Qt5
A native and cross-platform shadowsocks GUI client with advanced features.
Konversation
IRC client
This app is verified
KDE
ThinLinc Client
The Linux remote desktop server built on open source technology
Wavebox
The next generation of web-desktop communication
Roger Router
Journal, Fax-Software and Call-Monitor for AVM FRITZ!Box or compatible
Fldigi
Amateur Radio Sound Card Communications
Axolotl
Axolotl is a crossplattform Signal client
Claws-Mail
Claws Mail is an email client (and news reader), based on GTK+
Vup Cloud Storage
Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
This app is verified
vup.app
Seafile Client
Seafile file sync and share desktop client
VirusTotal Uploader
Upload files to virustotal.com
RSS Guard Lite
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader (no built-in web browser)
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
Communique
RSS Reader with cross-platform sync
Synology Cloud Station Backup
Real-time backup saving you from massive data loss
DavMail
DavMail POP/IMAP/SMTP/Caldav/Carddav/LDAP Exchange Gateway
Alovoa
Open-source online dating application
Geopard
A gemini browser
Tremotesf
Remote GUI for Transmission BitTorrent client
Rymdport
Fast, encrypted file transfers
This app is verified
jacalz.github.io
NCSA Mosaic
The NSCA Mosaic Web Browser
Outline Manager
Set up your Outline Servers on the cloud and manage who has access to the server
Banking
Keep track of your finance with FinTS online banking
RetroShare-gui
Secure communication for everyone
LinuxDC++
A file-sharing client for the Direct Connect network
Vieb
Vim Inspired Electron Browser
1
...
5
6
7
8
9
10