Networking

Liferea

RSS feed reader

MegaBasterd

Download, upload or stream files from MEGA.nz

Eolie

Web browser

Angelfish Web Browser

Webbrowser for mobile devices
Feather

Monero desktop wallet

Shadowsocks-Qt5

A native and cross-platform shadowsocks GUI client with advanced features.

Konversation

IRC client
ThinLinc Client

The Linux remote desktop server built on open source technology

Wavebox

The next generation of web-desktop communication

Roger Router

Journal, Fax-Software and Call-Monitor for AVM FRITZ!Box or compatible

Fldigi

Amateur Radio Sound Card Communications

Axolotl

Axolotl is a crossplattform Signal client

Claws-Mail

Claws Mail is an email client (and news reader), based on GTK+

Vup Cloud Storage

Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
Seafile Client

Seafile file sync and share desktop client

VirusTotal Uploader

Upload files to virustotal.com

RSS Guard Lite

Simple, yet powerful news feed reader (no built-in web browser)
Communique

RSS Reader with cross-platform sync

Synology Cloud Station Backup

Real-time backup saving you from massive data loss

DavMail

DavMail POP/IMAP/SMTP/Caldav/Carddav/LDAP Exchange Gateway

Alovoa

Open-source online dating application

Geopard

A gemini browser

Tremotesf

Remote GUI for Transmission BitTorrent client

Rymdport

Fast, encrypted file transfers
NCSA Mosaic

The NSCA Mosaic Web Browser

Outline Manager

Set up your Outline Servers on the cloud and manage who has access to the server

Keep track of your finance with FinTS online banking

RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

LinuxDC++

A file-sharing client for the Direct Connect network

Vieb

Vim Inspired Electron Browser