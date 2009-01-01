Networking

273 results

Open Drive (Google Drive Client)

Open source GUI client for Google Drive

KTorrent

BitTorrent Client
KDE

Dialect

Translate between languages
drey.app

Torrhunt

Torrent Search Engine
ktechpit.com

Floorp

Floorp browser

Jitsi Meet

Jitsi Meet - Secure, Simple and Scalable Video Conferences

Ferdium

Messenger for the desktop

Tutanota (Experimental)

Encrypted email client

Thincast Remote Desktop Client

A free RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux, macOS and Windows.

SyncThingy

SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
@zocker-160 on GitHub

Falkon

Web Browser
KDE

Linux QQ

Online instant messaging service

TeamSpeak

TeamSpeak VoIP application

Motrix

A full-featured download manager

Pods

Keep track of your podman containers
@marhkb on GitHub

Clash for Windows

Clash's graphical client, based on Electron.

Mattermost

An open source platform for developer collaboration.

HakuNeko

A cross-platform downloader for manga and anime from various websites

Synology Drive

Powerful private cloud storage with no recurring fees

TigerVNC Viewer

Connect to VNC server and display remote desktop

Wike

Search and read Wikipedia articles
@hugolabe on GitHub

Session Desktop

Private messenger

Fluent Reader

Modern desktop RSS reader

Baidu Netdisk

Baidu Netdisk desktop client

Tuba

Browse the Fediverse
geopjr.dev

Revolt

Revolt desktop app

Midori Web Browser

A fast and lightweight web browser

Tangram

Browser for your pinned tabs

EasySSH

SSH Connection Manager

ONVIFViewer

View and control network cameras using the ONVIF protocol