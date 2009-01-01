Networking

Search apps
273 results
Open Drive (Google Drive Client)
Open source GUI client for Google Drive
KTorrent
BitTorrent Client
This app is verified
KDE
Dialect
Translate between languages
This app is verified
drey.app
Torrhunt
Torrent Search Engine
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Floorp
Floorp browser
Jitsi Meet
Jitsi Meet - Secure, Simple and Scalable Video Conferences
Ferdium
Messenger for the desktop
Tutanota (Experimental)
Encrypted email client
Thincast Remote Desktop Client
A free RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux, macOS and Windows.
SyncThingy
SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
This app is verified
@zocker-160 on GitHub
Falkon
Web Browser
This app is verified
KDE
Linux QQ
Online instant messaging service
TeamSpeak
TeamSpeak VoIP application
Motrix
A full-featured download manager
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
This app is verified
@marhkb on GitHub
Clash for Windows
Clash's graphical client, based on Electron.
Mattermost
An open source platform for developer collaboration.
HakuNeko
A cross-platform downloader for manga and anime from various websites
Synology Drive
Powerful private cloud storage with no recurring fees
TigerVNC Viewer
Connect to VNC server and display remote desktop
Wike
Search and read Wikipedia articles
This app is verified
@hugolabe on GitHub
Session Desktop
Private messenger
Fluent Reader
Modern desktop RSS reader
Baidu Netdisk
Baidu Netdisk desktop client
Tuba
Browse the Fediverse
This app is verified
geopjr.dev
Revolt
Revolt desktop app
Midori Web Browser
A fast and lightweight web browser
Tangram
Browser for your pinned tabs
EasySSH
SSH Connection Manager
ONVIFViewer
View and control network cameras using the ONVIF protocol
