Networking
Networking
273 results
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
This app is verified
Verified
Google Chrome
The web browser from Google
Discord
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
Brave Browser
The web browser from Brave
Steam
Launcher for the Steam software distribution service
Telegram Desktop
Fast. Secure. Powerful.
This app is verified
telegram.org
Microsoft Edge
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.
Zoom
Video Conferencing, Web Conferencing, Webinars, Screen Sharing
qBittorrent
An open-source Bittorrent client
AnyDesk
Connect to a computer remotely
Chromium Web Browser
The web browser from Chromium project
WhatsApp Desktop
Unofficial WhatsApp Web Desktop client.
Opera
The web browser from Opera
Video Downloader
Download videos from websites like YouTube and many others
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
LibreWolf
LibreWolf Web Browser
Signal Desktop
Private messenger
Tor Browser Launcher
A program to help you download, keep updated, and run the Tor Browser Bundle
Proton VPN
High-speed Swiss VPN that safeguards your privacy.
teams-for-linux
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
Warpinator
Send and Receive Files across the Network
This app is verified
Verified
Slack
Chat with your team
Thunderbird
Thunderbird is a free and open source email, newsfeed, chat, and calendaring client
ungoogled-chromium
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
Web
Browse the web
This app is verified
GNOME
Connections
View and use other desktops
This app is verified
GNOME
Skype
Call and message skype users, with video chat support
Remmina
Remote Desktop Client
This app is verified
remmina.org
FileZilla
FileZilla Client is a fast and reliable cross-platform FTP, FTPS and SFTP client with lots of useful features and an intuitive graphical user interface
WhatsApp for Linux
An unofficial WhatsApp desktop application for Linux
Transmission
Download and share files over BitTorrent
