Networking

273 results

BiglyBT

Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

gPodder

Media aggregator and podcast client

Synology Assistant

Tool for managing Synology NAS in the local network

BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles client for Linux
bluebubbles.app

Briar

Secure messaging, anywhere

Qv2ray

Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt.

Flare

An unofficial Signal GTK client

Polari

Talk to people on IRC
GNOME

Bitcoin Core

Fully validating Bitcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI

Lagrange

A Beautiful Gemini Client

NeoChat

A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
KDE

Chats

Messaging application for mobile and desktop

Ripcord

Alternative desktop chat client for Slack (and Discord)

qTox

Powerful Tox chat client that follows the Tox design guidelines.

Delta Chat

Delta Chat email-based messenger
delta.chat

nscan

Network scanner.
youkai.pl

Wire

The most secure collaboration platform

Read It Later

Save and read web articles
belmoussaoui.com

Forge Sparks

Get git forges notifications
mardojai.com

UPnP Router Control

A simple program that manages UPnP compliant routers

Gpredict

Real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction program

Shrew Soft VPN Access Manager

Application to manage remote site configurations

qutebrowser

A keyboard-driven web browser

openWMail

Open Source Desktop Client for Gmail And Google Inbox

Tribler

Towards making Bittorrent anonymous and impossible to shut down.

Zulip

Zulip Desktop Client for Linux

Amazon WorkSpaces

Access your desktop anywhere, anytime, from any device

NetSurf

small web browser with CSS support

Liferea

RSS feed reader

Grabber

Very customizable imageboard/booru downloader with powerful filenaming features