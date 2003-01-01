Networking

Search apps
273 results
BiglyBT
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
gPodder
Media aggregator and podcast client
Synology Assistant
Tool for managing Synology NAS in the local network
BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
This app is verified
bluebubbles.app
Briar
Secure messaging, anywhere
Qv2ray
Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt.
Flare
An unofficial Signal GTK client
Polari
Talk to people on IRC
This app is verified
GNOME
Bitcoin Core
Fully validating Bitcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI
Lagrange
A Beautiful Gemini Client
NeoChat
A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
This app is verified
KDE
Chats
Messaging application for mobile and desktop
Ripcord
Alternative desktop chat client for Slack (and Discord)
qTox
Powerful Tox chat client that follows the Tox design guidelines.
Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
This app is verified
delta.chat
nscan
Network scanner.
This app is verified
youkai.pl
Wire
The most secure collaboration platform
Read It Later
Save and read web articles
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Forge Sparks
Get git forges notifications
This app is verified
mardojai.com
UPnP Router Control
A simple program that manages UPnP compliant routers
Gpredict
Real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction program
Shrew Soft VPN Access Manager
Application to manage remote site configurations
qutebrowser
A keyboard-driven web browser
openWMail
Open Source Desktop Client for Gmail And Google Inbox
Tribler
Towards making Bittorrent anonymous and impossible to shut down.
Zulip
Zulip Desktop Client for Linux
Amazon WorkSpaces
Access your desktop anywhere, anytime, from any device
NetSurf
small web browser with CSS support
Liferea
RSS feed reader
Grabber
Very customizable imageboard/booru downloader with powerful filenaming features
