Games

508 results

HyperRogue

Non-euclidean graphical rogue-like game

BlockOut II

A free adaptation of the original BlockOut game

Otto Matic

Save the Earth from the clutches of the Giant Brain from Planet X

Rocks'n'Diamonds

Gem collecting puzzle game

Warmux

A 2D game where funny characters launch funny weapons

KReversi

Reversi Board Game
KDE

Max Massacre

A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
zetsubou.games

LPairs2

Classic memory game

Wyrmsun

Strategy game based on history, mythology and fiction

Crossfire RPG

Roguelike multi-user RPG

Tennix

Multiplayer Tennis Game

Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries

Medieval Real-Time-Strategy Game

Wander No More

A visual novel telling the story of a rogue samurai
zetsubou.games

CuteMaze

Find targets in a maze

KGoldrunner

Hunt Gold, Dodge Enemies and Solve Puzzles
KDE

JClic

Educational activities and games for school students and educators

Trackballs

Steer a marble ball through a labyrinth

OpenRSC

Launcher for Open RuneScape Classic Servers

LSkat

German card game Skat for two players
KDE

Pokete

A terminal based Pokemon like game

L'Abbaye des morts

An obsolete video game for a dark passage of history

KSquares

Connect the dots to create squares
KDE

Kubrick

3-D Game based on Rubik's Cube
KDE

irrlamb

3D physics game in which you control a blue ball of energy in an attempt to touch all glowing orbs
@jazztickets on GitLab

GNOME Robots

Avoid the robots and make them crash into each other
GNOME

Gold Search

A game in which you need to look for gold
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

KSnakeDuel

Tron-like Game
KDE

Race into Space

A game to relive the 1960s Space Race

Dinonuggy's Journey

A pixel art 2d platformer game.

Black Chocobo

A Save Editor for Final Fantasy VII