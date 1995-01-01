Search apps
508 results
HyperRogue
Non-euclidean graphical rogue-like game
BlockOut II
A free adaptation of the original BlockOut game
Otto Matic
Save the Earth from the clutches of the Giant Brain from Planet X
Rocks'n'Diamonds
Gem collecting puzzle game
Warmux
A 2D game where funny characters launch funny weapons
KReversi
Reversi Board Game
KReversi
Reversi Board Game
KDE
Max Massacre
A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
LPairs2
Classic memory game
Wyrmsun
Strategy game based on history, mythology and fiction
Crossfire RPG
Roguelike multi-user RPG
Tennix
Multiplayer Tennis Game
Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
Medieval Real-Time-Strategy Game
Wander No More
A visual novel telling the story of a rogue samurai
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
CuteMaze
Find targets in a maze
KGoldrunner
Hunt Gold, Dodge Enemies and Solve Puzzles
This app is verified
KDE
JClic
Educational activities and games for school students and educators
Trackballs
Steer a marble ball through a labyrinth
OpenRSC
Launcher for Open RuneScape Classic Servers
LSkat
German card game Skat for two players
This app is verified
KDE
Pokete
A terminal based Pokemon like game
L'Abbaye des morts
An obsolete video game for a dark passage of history
KSquares
Connect the dots to create squares
This app is verified
KDE
Kubrick
3-D Game based on Rubik's Cube
This app is verified
KDE
irrlamb
3D physics game in which you control a blue ball of energy in an attempt to touch all glowing orbs
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
GNOME Robots
Avoid the robots and make them crash into each other
This app is verified
GNOME
Gold Search
A game in which you need to look for gold
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
KSnakeDuel
Tron-like Game
KSnakeDuel
Tron-like Game
KDE
Race into Space
A game to relive the 1960s Space Race
Dinonuggy's Journey
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
Black Chocobo
A Save Editor for Final Fantasy VII
