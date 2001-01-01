ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

Kobo Deluxe

Third person scrolling 2D shooter

Granatier

Bomberman clone
KDE

Freeciv Qt client

Qt based client for the Freeciv game

KFourInLine

KFourInLine is a four-in-a-row game by KDE
KDE

Yakblt

A simple bullet-dodging game

Enigma

Puzzle game

Lander

Lunar Lander style arcade game.

SkyTemple Randomizer

Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
skytemple.org

GtkAtlantic

A game like Monopoly

KNetWalk

KNetWalk is a game for system administrators
KDE

Muehle

Play a game of Nine Men's Morris.
kubux.net

KAtomic

Sokoban-like Logic Game
KDE

evtest-qt

A simple input device tester for Qt

Sugar Chess

A sweet Chess game

Find Billy!

A pixel art 2d platformer game.

Kanagram

Letter Order Game
KDE

Naikari

2-D space-trading sandbox game

JAG

Arcade and Puzzle 2D Game in which you have to break all the target pieces

Return to the Roots

Fan project that reimplements The Settlers 2 game

Kiriki

Yahtzee-like Dice Game
KDE

HyperRogue

Non-euclidean graphical rogue-like game

Librerama

A free/libre fast-paced arcade collection of mini-games
yeldham.codeberg.page

RigelEngine

A modern re-implementation of the classic DOS game Duke Nukem II

I Have No Tomatoes

Tomato smashing game

Tali

Roll dice and score points
GNOME

Otto Matic

Save the Earth from the clutches of the Giant Brain from Planet X

BlockOut II

A free adaptation of the original BlockOut game

Connectagram

Unscramble words placed in patterns

Gomoku

Gomoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Max Massacre

A visual novel set in a monster-filled fantasy world
zetsubou.games