508 results
An Adventurer's Gallantry
Disgraced knight-in-training Oren gets a second chance at life as an adventurer in this fantasy visual novel
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
KBounce
KBounce is a single player arcade game with the elements of puzzle
This app is verified
KDE
Mighty Mike
High-Powered Action Rescue in a Toy Store Gone Mad!
M.A.R.S. - A ridiculous shooter
2D space shooter with awesome visual effects
GNOME Klotski
Slide blocks to solve the puzzle
This app is verified
GNOME
Robocode
Build the best - destroy the rest!
MegaMek
Fight using giant robots, tanks, and/or infantry on a hex-based map.
Chess Clock
Time games of over-the-board chess
This app is verified
clarahobbs.com
Lights Off
Turn off all the lights
This app is verified
GNOME
KDiamond
KDiamond is a three-in-a-row game by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
Anagramarama
Make words from a jumble of letters
Fablemaker
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
k3x
Manager for local Kubernetes clusters with k3d
Simon Tatham's Portable Puzzle Collection
Puzzle game collection
C-Dogs SDL
Classic overhead run-and-gun game
Project: Starfighter
Space shoot 'em up game.
KsirK
World Domination Strategy Game
This app is verified
KDE
InfiniteShooter
A simplistic shooter made with the Godot engine.
This app is verified
@pastthepixels on GitHub
Naev
2D action/rpg space trading combat game
The Legend of Edgar
2D Adventure Platform Game
Humanity Must Perish
A comedic visual novel about an android dressed as a high school girl as she prepares to destroy humanity
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
GNOME Taquin
Slide tiles to their correct places
This app is verified
GNOME
B.A.L.L.Z.
Platform/puzzle game where you control a rolling ball
Construo
A wire-frame construction game
Zaz
Puzzle game where the player has to arrange balls in triplets.
Yakblt
A simple bullet-dodging game
Solarus Launcher
Browse and play your Solarus quest collection.
Gottet
Clear the board of falling blocks
Tanks of Freedom
Indie Turn Based Strategy in Isometric Pixel Art
Ri-li
Kidsgame, drive a toy wood engine
