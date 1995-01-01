ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

An Adventurer's Gallantry

Disgraced knight-in-training Oren gets a second chance at life as an adventurer in this fantasy visual novel
zetsubou.games

KBounce

KBounce is a single player arcade game with the elements of puzzle
KDE

Mighty Mike

High-Powered Action Rescue in a Toy Store Gone Mad!

M.A.R.S. - A ridiculous shooter

2D space shooter with awesome visual effects

GNOME Klotski

Slide blocks to solve the puzzle
GNOME

Robocode

Build the best - destroy the rest!

MegaMek

Fight using giant robots, tanks, and/or infantry on a hex-based map.

Chess Clock

Time games of over-the-board chess
clarahobbs.com

Lights Off

Turn off all the lights
GNOME

KDiamond

KDiamond is a three-in-a-row game by KDE
KDE

Anagramarama

Make words from a jumble of letters

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

k3x

Manager for local Kubernetes clusters with k3d

Simon Tatham's Portable Puzzle Collection

Puzzle game collection

C-Dogs SDL

Classic overhead run-and-gun game

Project: Starfighter

Space shoot 'em up game.

KsirK

World Domination Strategy Game
KDE

InfiniteShooter

A simplistic shooter made with the Godot engine.
@pastthepixels on GitHub

Naev

2D action/rpg space trading combat game

The Legend of Edgar

2D Adventure Platform Game

Humanity Must Perish

A comedic visual novel about an android dressed as a high school girl as she prepares to destroy humanity
zetsubou.games

GNOME Taquin

Slide tiles to their correct places
GNOME

B.A.L.L.Z.

Platform/puzzle game where you control a rolling ball

Construo

A wire-frame construction game

Zaz

Puzzle game where the player has to arrange balls in triplets.

Yakblt

A simple bullet-dodging game

Solarus Launcher

Browse and play your Solarus quest collection.

Gottet

Clear the board of falling blocks

Tanks of Freedom

Indie Turn Based Strategy in Isometric Pixel Art

Ri-li

Kidsgame, drive a toy wood engine