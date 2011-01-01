ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

508 results

Shooting Pactris

A coop retro game with Tetris, Pacman and shmup gameplay.

KBlackbox

Blackbox Logic Game
KDE

Killbots

Outsmart the killer robots to win
KDE

Office Runner

Close your laptop lid and start running

Kollision

Casual ball game
KDE

Domestique Baston

A 1 vs. 1 fighting game

Flippy

A clone of the classic board game Reversi

OceanPop

A relaxing match 3 puzzle game with a twist

Picmi

Puzzle game based on number logic
KDE

Skippy The Bot

Skippy is on an epic quest to unravel its true destiny.

V2BlankBrowser

Web Browser, which do not junk screen

Simsu

Fill in numbers to solve puzzles

Goat Attack

Multiplayer Pixel Art Shooter Game

Sable's Grimoire (Demo)

Monster girl visual novel which takes place in a magic academy
zetsubou.games

SlimeVR

An app for facilitating full-body tracking in virtual reality

rRootage

Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

Type Off

A short 6 min typing speed game

Hitori

Play the Hitori puzzle game

Memorize

Find matching pairs

Teo

Thomson TO8D emulator

The Mana Plus Client

Extended client for The Mana World and similar servers

Hieroctive

A funny memory game to learn hieroglyphics !

Fish Fillets

Puzzle game with 70 levels

openflap

A game about bouncing balls through gaps of never-ending pipes
@jazztickets on GitLab

don't take it personally, babe, it just ain't your story

A spiritual sequel of sorts to Digital: A Love Story, set in a prestigious private high school, and on the social networks of 2027

CoinKiller

A level editor for NSMB2

Polished Map++

Edit pokecrystal maps and tilesets

Block Attack - Rise of the Blocks

A fast paced match-3/blockfall game

E:D Market Connector

Updates the EDDN with data from your game

Near Infinity

An Infinity Engine Resource Browser and Editor
@nearinfinitybrowser on GitHub