Games
Shooting Pactris
A coop retro game with Tetris, Pacman and shmup gameplay.
KBlackbox
Blackbox Logic Game
This app is verified
KDE
Killbots
Outsmart the killer robots to win
This app is verified
KDE
Office Runner
Close your laptop lid and start running
Kollision
Casual ball game
This app is verified
KDE
Domestique Baston
A 1 vs. 1 fighting game
Flippy
A clone of the classic board game Reversi
OceanPop
A relaxing match 3 puzzle game with a twist
Picmi
Puzzle game based on number logic
This app is verified
KDE
Skippy The Bot
Skippy is on an epic quest to unravel its true destiny.
V2BlankBrowser
Web Browser, which do not junk screen
Simsu
Fill in numbers to solve puzzles
Goat Attack
Multiplayer Pixel Art Shooter Game
Sable's Grimoire (Demo)
Monster girl visual novel which takes place in a magic academy
This app is verified
zetsubou.games
SlimeVR
An app for facilitating full-body tracking in virtual reality
rRootage
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
Type Off
A short 6 min typing speed game
Hitori
Play the Hitori puzzle game
Memorize
Find matching pairs
Teo
Thomson TO8D emulator
The Mana Plus Client
Extended client for The Mana World and similar servers
Hieroctive
A funny memory game to learn hieroglyphics !
Fish Fillets
Puzzle game with 70 levels
openflap
A game about bouncing balls through gaps of never-ending pipes
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
don't take it personally, babe, it just ain't your story
A spiritual sequel of sorts to Digital: A Love Story, set in a prestigious private high school, and on the social networks of 2027
CoinKiller
A level editor for NSMB2
Polished Map++
Edit pokecrystal maps and tilesets
Block Attack - Rise of the Blocks
A fast paced match-3/blockfall game
E:D Market Connector
Updates the EDDN with data from your game
Near Infinity
An Infinity Engine Resource Browser and Editor
This app is verified
@nearinfinitybrowser on GitHub
