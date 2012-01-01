Search apps
508 results
Konquest
Galactic Strategy Game
This app is verified
KDE
Black Chocobo
A Save Editor for Final Fantasy VII
Peg-E
Jump pegs to eliminate them
Windstille 0.2
A cinematic sci-fi 2D platformer
iQPuzzle
A diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle
This app is verified
@elth0r0 on GitHub
Slingshot
2D space shooting game with gravity
Pentobi
Computer opponent for the board game Blokus
Window Painter
Fill the board with the same colour of paint
BilligSweeper
A cheap clone of Minesweeper
Tilemap Studio
A tilemap editor for Game Boy, Color, Advance, DS, and SNES projects
pocket-sync
A GUI to do stuff with the Analogue Pocket.
Outer Wilds Mod Manager
An easy-to-use graphical interface for installing and managing Outer Wilds mods, as well as patching the game to run modded on Linux.
This app is verified
outerwildsmods.com
choria
Finally, an MMORPG that's all about grinding and doing chores.
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
SokoGrump
Sokoban-like logic game featuring the Grumpy Cat
Hikou no mizu
Platform-based, anime-styled fighting game
This app is verified
hikounomizu.org
Feudal Tactics
Strategy game with countless unique and challenging levels.
Digital: A Love Story
A computer mystery/romance set five minutes into the future of 1988
Randovania
A randomizer platform for a multitude of games
Porymap
A map editor for the Pokémon generation 3 decompilation projects
Tanglet
Single player variant of Boggle
DarkRadiant
3D level editor for The Dark Mod and Doom 3
Seahorse Adventures
Help barbie the seahorse float on bubbles to the moon
OpenLieroX
Sidescrolling shooter where you control worms armed with a range of weapons
Pilas Engine
Pilas Engine es una herramienta para construir videojuegos de manera sencilla y divertida
Paint Spill
The color-filling puzzle game
Springlobby
Play online RTS games with the Spring engine
StationHub
Launcher for the open-source game Unitystation
Hexalate
Spin circles to match colors
Klickety
Klickety is an adaptation of the "clickomania" game
This app is verified
KDE
Dice
A simple dice game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
