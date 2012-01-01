ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

Konquest

Galactic Strategy Game
KDE

Black Chocobo

A Save Editor for Final Fantasy VII

Peg-E

Jump pegs to eliminate them

Windstille 0.2

A cinematic sci-fi 2D platformer

iQPuzzle

A diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle
@elth0r0 on GitHub

Slingshot

2D space shooting game with gravity

Pentobi

Computer opponent for the board game Blokus

Window Painter

Fill the board with the same colour of paint

BilligSweeper

A cheap clone of Minesweeper

Tilemap Studio

A tilemap editor for Game Boy, Color, Advance, DS, and SNES projects

pocket-sync

A GUI to do stuff with the Analogue Pocket.

Outer Wilds Mod Manager

An easy-to-use graphical interface for installing and managing Outer Wilds mods, as well as patching the game to run modded on Linux.
outerwildsmods.com

choria

Finally, an MMORPG that's all about grinding and doing chores.
@jazztickets on GitLab

SokoGrump

Sokoban-like logic game featuring the Grumpy Cat

Hikou no mizu

Platform-based, anime-styled fighting game
hikounomizu.org

Feudal Tactics

Strategy game with countless unique and challenging levels.

Digital: A Love Story

A computer mystery/romance set five minutes into the future of 1988

Randovania

A randomizer platform for a multitude of games

Porymap

A map editor for the Pokémon generation 3 decompilation projects

Tanglet

Single player variant of Boggle

DarkRadiant

3D level editor for The Dark Mod and Doom 3

Seahorse Adventures

Help barbie the seahorse float on bubbles to the moon

OpenLieroX

Sidescrolling shooter where you control worms armed with a range of weapons

Pilas Engine

Pilas Engine es una herramienta para construir videojuegos de manera sencilla y divertida

Paint Spill

The color-filling puzzle game

Springlobby

Play online RTS games with the Spring engine

StationHub

Launcher for the open-source game Unitystation

Hexalate

Spin circles to match colors

Klickety

Klickety is an adaptation of the "clickomania" game
KDE

Dice

A simple dice game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub