Developer Tools

194 results
gitIgnore
.gitignore reference for various languages
KCachegrind
Profiler Frontend
This app is verified
KDE
SmartSynchronize
Comparing Directories the Smart Way
Stoplight Studio
Stoplight Studio. Effortless API Design.
Horizon EDA
A free EDA package
Pippy
Talk to your computer in Python
jdTextEdit
An advanced text editor
This app is verified
@JakobDev on GitLab
quickDocs
Quickly Read Developer Docs
SkyTemple Randomizer
Randomizer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
This app is verified
skytemple.org
SHADERed
Tool for creating and testing HLSL and GLSL shaders
GStreamer Debug Viewer
Examine GStreamer debug log information
GraphUI
Graph Visualization
Eclipse 4DIAC IDE
An OpenSource IEC 61499 compatible PLC IDE
Response
Test your Webpage's Responsiveness
Pd-extended
An open source visual programming language for multimedia
SkyTemple
ROM Editor for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky
This app is verified
skytemple.org
Inky
Write interactive narrative in inkle's markup language
jdAppStreamEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit AppStream files
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
KLayout
Viewer and editor for mask layouts
Monomer Flatpak Example
Monomer Flatpak Example Application.
Spectator
Comfortably test your REST APIs!
GstPipelineStudio
Draw your own GStreamer pipeline...
DLT Viewer
Diagnostic Log and Trace viewing program
Textosaurus
Simple cross-platform text editor based on Qt and QScintilla
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
Turtlico
Programming tool for learning
pyfda
Python Filter Design Analysis Tool
Pilas Engine
Pilas Engine es una herramienta para construir videojuegos de manera sencilla y divertida
TLA+ Toolbox
TLA+ Toolbox is an IDE (integrated development environment) for the TLA+ tools
VescTool
VESC® Tool is the all new and 100% revised replacement for BLDC-Tool
Titania X3D Editor
Edit, view, and navigate in X3D and VRML worlds
