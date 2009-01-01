Developer Tools

Search apps
SoapUI Open Source
SoapUI OS is a functional testing solution for APIs and web services
Pyzo
A Python IDE aimed at simplicity and interactivity
GitFiend
A Git client designed for humans
Image Optimizer
Simple lossless image compression
JD-GUI
A standalone graphical utility that displays Java sources from CLASS files
SLADE
It's a Doom editor
CraftOS-PC
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator
FlashPrint
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
Filius
Filius is a network simulator for educational purpose.
Processing IDE
Open-source software prototyping platform
Bless
Gtk# Hex Editor
TurboWarp
A mod of Scratch with a compiler to run projects faster, dark mode, a bunch of addons, and more.
Git Cola
Sleek and powerful Git GUI
iaito
A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework
SerialTest
A cross-platform test tool for serial port, Bluetooth, TCP and UDP
Umbrello
UML Modeller
KDiff3
A file and folder comparison and merge tool
Twine
Twine is an open-source tool for telling interactive, nonlinear stories.
D-Spy
A D-Bus explorer for GNOME
Flatpak Developer Demo
Flatpak Developer Demo
Devhelp
A developer tool for browsing and searching API documentation
Cutter
Free and Open Source Reverse Engineering Platform powered by Rizin and Qt
UMLet
Free UML Tool for Fast UML Diagrams
Gluon Scene Builder
Scene Builder is an open source tool that allows for drag and drop design of JavaFX user interfaces.
Poedit
Simple translation editor
RubyMine
Enjoy first-class support for Ruby 2.x and Rails 6.x, Sinatra, React, Angular, Puppet, Docker, and more
010 Editor
Professional text and hex editing with binary templates
Diffuse
Graphical tool for merging and comparing text files
Repomaker
Create F-Droid repos with ease
Queries
A workbench to interact with relational databases.
