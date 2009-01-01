Developer Tools

194 results

SoapUI Open Source

SoapUI OS is a functional testing solution for APIs and web services

Pyzo

A Python IDE aimed at simplicity and interactivity

GitFiend

A Git client designed for humans

Image Optimizer

Simple lossless image compression

JD-GUI

A standalone graphical utility that displays Java sources from CLASS files

SLADE

It's a Doom editor

CraftOS-PC

Advanced ComputerCraft emulator

FlashPrint

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

Filius

Filius is a network simulator for educational purpose.

Processing IDE

Open-source software prototyping platform

Bless

Gtk# Hex Editor

TurboWarp

A mod of Scratch with a compiler to run projects faster, dark mode, a bunch of addons, and more.
turbowarp.org

Git Cola

Sleek and powerful Git GUI

iaito

A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework
radare.org

SerialTest

A cross-platform test tool for serial port, Bluetooth, TCP and UDP

Umbrello

UML Modeller
KDE

KDiff3

A file and folder comparison and merge tool
KDE

Twine

Twine is an open-source tool for telling interactive, nonlinear stories.

D-Spy

A D-Bus explorer for GNOME

Flatpak Developer Demo

Flatpak Developer Demo

Devhelp

A developer tool for browsing and searching API documentation
GNOME

Cutter

Free and Open Source Reverse Engineering Platform powered by Rizin and Qt

UMLet

Free UML Tool for Fast UML Diagrams

Gluon Scene Builder

Scene Builder is an open source tool that allows for drag and drop design of JavaFX user interfaces.

Poedit

Simple translation editor

RubyMine

Enjoy first-class support for Ruby 2.x and Rails 6.x, Sinatra, React, Angular, Puppet, Docker, and more

010 Editor

Professional text and hex editing with binary templates

Diffuse

Graphical tool for merging and comparing text files
@mightycreak on GitHub

Repomaker

Create F-Droid repos with ease

Queries

A workbench to interact with relational databases.