Developer Tools

Visual Studio Code

Visual Studio Code. Code editing. Redefined.

Boxes

Virtualization made simple
Postman

Postman is a complete API development environment.

PyCharm-Community

The most intelligent Python IDE

Grapejuice

A Launcher for Roblox Player and Roblox Studio.

Android Studio

Integrated development environment for Google's Android platform

DBeaver Community

Universal Database Manager

VSCodium

Code editing. Redefined. Telemetry less.

IntelliJ IDEA Community

Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE

GitHub Desktop

Simple collaboration from your desktop

Sublime Text

Sophisticated text editor for code, markup and prose

Arduino IDE v2

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Unity Hub

Real-time game engine

Godot

Godot game engine editor

Eclipse IDE for Java Developers

The essential tools for any Java developer, including a Java IDE, a Git client, XML Editor, Maven and Gradle integration

Atom

A hackable text editor for the 21st Century

Insomnia

Open Source API Client and Design Platform for GraphQL, REST and gRPC.

NetBeans

NetBeans - Apache Java IDE. Fits the Pieces Together

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate

Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE for Enterprise, Web and Mobile Development

PyCharm-Professional

The most intelligent Python IDE

Arduino IDE

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Notepadqq

An advanced text editor

Hardware Probe

Check operability of computer hardware and find drivers

GitKraken

For repo management, in-app code editing & issue tracking.

guiscrcpy

Android Screen Mirroring Software

CLion

A cross-platform IDE for C and C++

Meld

Compare and merge your files

Code - OSS

Visual Studio Code. Code editing. Redefined.

Builder

An IDE for GNOME
Eyedropper

Pick and format colors
@finefindus on GitHub