Developer Tools

194 results
RARS
RISC-V Assembler and Runtime Simulator
Racket
The Language-Oriented Programming Language
LÖVE
LÖVE is an awesome 2D game framework for Lua.
OpenHantek6022
DSO software for Hantek USB digital signal oscilloscopes 6022BE/BL
jdDesktopEntryEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit Desktop Entries
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Dot Matrix
The creativity playground of lines and curves
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Lokalize
Computer-aided translation system
This app is verified
KDE
GetIt
Send HTTP requests to API endpoints
SciTE
A SCIntilla based Text Editor
ZeroBrane Studio
Lightweight Lua-based IDE for Lua
Botfather
Universal automation framework
ARX
ARX Data Anonymization Tool
Black Fennec
Extensible Semi-structured Data Editing Environment
Gtranslator
Translate and localize applications and libraries
Regex Tester
A simple app for testing regular expressions
JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler
Decompile and edit SWF files
This app is verified
jpexs.com
jdDiff
A graphical cross platform diff viewer
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Qt Linguist
Add translations to Qt applications
Bustle
Draw sequence diagrams of D-Bus activity
Xilinx Vivado Design Suite
Xilinx Design Suite for hardware development
Qt QDBusViewer
Debug D-Bus applications
Inform 7
Write interactive fiction
QXmlEdit
XML editor
veraPDF
veraPDF is a file-format validator for PDF/A archiving standard
Robocode
Build the best - destroy the rest!
Greenfoot
Greenfoot
ExpressLRS Configurator
Cross platform configuration tool for the ExpressLRS firmware
SASM
Simple cross-platform IDE for NASM, MASM, GAS and FASM assembly languages
Purr Data
An open source visual programming language for multimedia, based on Pure Data
adventure-editor
Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor
