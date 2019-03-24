Developer Tools

RARS

RISC-V Assembler and Runtime Simulator

Racket

The Language-Oriented Programming Language

LÖVE

LÖVE is an awesome 2D game framework for Lua.

OpenHantek6022

DSO software for Hantek USB digital signal oscilloscopes 6022BE/BL

jdDesktopEntryEdit

A graphical Program to create and edit Desktop Entries
Dot Matrix

The creativity playground of lines and curves
Lokalize

Computer-aided translation system
GetIt

Send HTTP requests to API endpoints

SciTE

A SCIntilla based Text Editor

ZeroBrane Studio

Lightweight Lua-based IDE for Lua

Botfather

Universal automation framework

ARX

ARX Data Anonymization Tool

Black Fennec

Extensible Semi-structured Data Editing Environment

Gtranslator

Translate and localize applications and libraries

Regex Tester

A simple app for testing regular expressions

JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler

Decompile and edit SWF files
jdDiff

A graphical cross platform diff viewer
Qt Linguist

Add translations to Qt applications

Bustle

Draw sequence diagrams of D-Bus activity

Xilinx Vivado Design Suite

Xilinx Design Suite for hardware development

Qt QDBusViewer

Debug D-Bus applications

Inform 7

Write interactive fiction

QXmlEdit

XML editor

veraPDF

veraPDF is a file-format validator for PDF/A archiving standard

Robocode

Build the best - destroy the rest!

Greenfoot

ExpressLRS Configurator

Cross platform configuration tool for the ExpressLRS firmware

SASM

Simple cross-platform IDE for NASM, MASM, GAS and FASM assembly languages

Purr Data

An open source visual programming language for multimedia, based on Pure Data

adventure-editor

Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor