GraphUI
by Artem Anufrij
Graph Visualization
Graph visualization based on graphviz with included a text editor and a preview area
Supported types:
- dot
- neato
- fdp
- sfdp
- twopi
Shortcuts:
- F5: Compile
- Ctrl+N: New File
- Ctrl+O: Open File
- Ctrl+S: Save File
Changes in version 1.1.1
almost 4 years ago
Installed Size~100 MB
Download Size21 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs4,799
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Artem Anufrij
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing