Developer Tools

Alif Programming Language
Alif(ألف), Arabic programming language
Howl
Lightweight editor with keyboard-centric minimalistic interface
KUIViewer
Qt Designer UI File Viewer
This app is verified
KDE
SlimeVR
An app for facilitating full-body tracking in virtual reality
Mosaic
An openFrameworks based Visual Patching Creative-Coding Platform
Massif-Visualizer
A visualizer for Valgrind Massif data files
This app is verified
KDE
Rocket
Rocket Editor
esys-escript
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
LCEDA Pro
An Easier and Powerful Online PCB Design Tool
jdEolConverter
Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
e2designer
Skin editor for enigma2 written with Qt5
Hatch Previewer
Developer tool for packaged websites
This app is verified
endlessm.com
Needly
an openQA needle editor written in Python
mos. Launcher
Used for developing with the Mobilitysuite.
This app is verified
fabrik19.de
