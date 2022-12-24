Dippi

Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio

Analyze any display. Input a few simple details and figure out the aspect ratio, DPI, and other details of a particular display. Great for deciding which laptop or external monitor to purchase, and if it would be considered HiDPI.

Handy features:

  • Find out if a display is a good choice based on its size and resolution
  • Get advice about different densities
  • Learn the logical resolution
  • Differentiate between laptops and desktop displays
  • Stupid simple: all in a cute li'l window

Based my expertise and experience shipping HiDPI hardware and software at System76 and elementary.

Tells you if a display’s density is:

  • Very Low DPI,
  • Fairly Low DPI,
  • Ideal for LoDPI,
  • Potentially Problematic,
  • Ideal for HiDPI,
  • Fairly High for HiDPI, or
  • Too High DPI

Special thanks:

  • Micah Ilbery for the shiny icons

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 4.0.2

9 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~203 KB
Kích thước tải xuống65 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt5.804
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://cassidyjames.com/dippi
Trợ giúphttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/dippi/tree/master/po#readme
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/cassidyjames/dippi/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.dippi

