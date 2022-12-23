Tally for Plausible
bởi Cassidy James Blaede
Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics
Hybrid native + web app for Plausible Analytics, the lightweight and open-source website analytics tool. Tally wraps the Plausible web app in a native UI, integrating better with desktop operating systems. Native features include:
- Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
- Native header bar with buttons for account settings and logging out
- Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
- Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
- Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.
Other features include:
- Pinch-to-zoom
- Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
- Slimmed down web app UI (no header or footer with external links)
- Custom domain support (e.g. self-hosted, not on plausible.io)
Features coming soon:
- Support for opening external links
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3.0.1
5 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~111 KB
Kích thước tải xuống37 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt2.341
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
