Butler for Home Assistant

bởi Cassidy James Blaede
cassidyjames.com
Control your smart home

Hybrid native + web app for Home Assistant. Butler wraps your Home Assistant dashboard up in a native UI, integrating better with your OS. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.0.0

3 ngày trước
(Built khoảng 5 giờ trước)

  • Phát triển bởi cộng đồng

    Ứng dụng này được một cộng đồng tình nguyện viên phát triển công khai, và phát hành dưới giấy phép GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Tham gia
